GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Alex Xu: Thanks, Rene. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. First, I do want to make apology to you because of the delays of the posting of the PPT, the meeting was delayed for the 15 minutes. We thank you for your understanding. So 2022 was a year of -- full of change and challenges. During the first half, COVID-19 outbreaks in many parts of the country resulted in lockdown in many cities especially in Shanghai. As we enter the third quarter, transportation restrictions were relaxed and RevPAR recovered. However, October and November brought a fresh wave of outbreaks, slowing down of our recovery once again. And to our relief, thanks to the lifting of the anti-pandemic measures early December, RevPAR recovered at the end of the year to more than 95% of its pre-pandemic levels.

Regardless of these external environmental changes, we continued to execute our long-term strategic growth plan that strives to assist franchisees in maintaining quality operations, extending our hotel networks and delivering stable operating profitabilities and maintaining a healthy cash flow. Please turn to Slide 5. Compared with the second half of 2021, RevPAR decreased 4.2% to RMB 112. Total revenues decreased to 21.1% to RMB 487.8 million. The decrease was partially due to the deconsolidation of Argyle since June 2022 and the disposal of our interest in Urban on November 25, 2022. Excluding these impacts, organic revenues decreased 15.7% compared to 1 year ago. Income from operations increased to RMB 20 million, a margin of 4.1%. Excluding this, income from purely operating activities decreased 17.6% to RMB 85 million, with a margin of 17.4%.

And the net income was negative RMB 48.3 million with a margin of negative 9.9%. Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP decreased to 21.2% to RMB 118.3 million with a margin of 24.3%. Cash provided by operating activities were RMB 151 million. Slide 6 shows detailed numbers for total revenues, operating income, net income and adjusted EBITDA. On Slide 7, operating performances was continuously impacted by COVID outbreaks during the second half of 2022. RevPAR was at 80.3% and 80.7% of the 2019 levels in the third and the fourth quarter, respectively, exceeding the industry average. Slide 8 shows the weekly RevPAR performance in 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 compared with 2019. In the second half of 2022, due to the resurgence of COVID-19, RevPAR fluctuated in the third quarter and was slowing down once again in October and November.

RevPAR gradually recovered to more than 95% of its pre-pandemic levels in the last week of 2022. RevPAR recovery slowed again during the first half of January due to the rapid involvement of pandemic after pandemic control were lifted in China. However, it recovered to around 90% of its pre-pandemic levels over the Chinese New Year, thanks to family reunions. During this festival, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the number of tourists recovered to 88.6% and the domestic tours and revenues recovered to 73.1% of the levels in the same period of 2019. Such a recovery continued to increase in February, exceeding the levels of 2019. However, it pulled back a little bit in March due to outbreaks of Influenza A in certain cities.

Now starting with Slide 10. Let's talk about the strategy and the execution with the further expansion in the mid-to-upscale segment under Tier 3 on the lower cities in South China as well as recent development in 2023 Q1 regarding the acquisition of Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, 2 leading restaurant chains in China from our controlling shareholder. Let's take a look at Slide 11. We have been continuously growing our mid-to-upscale segment over the past few years. For a like-to-like comparison, we have excluded the Argyle and Urban hotels in the past few years. By the end of the second half of 2022, we had 426 hotels. That's 10.5% of our total hotel portfolio in this segment, up from only 50 in 2017. I will plan to open more in this year.

Please turn to Slide 12. Over the past 5 years, most of our newly -- new hotels have been in China's thriving Tier 3 in the lower cities. In addition, hotels in some lower-tier cities are performing well, and we continue to execute our strategic plan. 72.6% of the hotels in our current pipelines are in such locations and will further capitalize on the substantial opportunities in such locations. As a testament to the soundness of this strategy, over the past 3 years, our business in such cities was much more resilient under the impact of the COVID panned other cities. However, in the first quarter of 2023 with the resumption of trade shows and the government investment promotion and commissions, the recovery in Tiers 1 and Tier 2 cities outpaced the recovery in the lower Tier 3 cities.

Since Q4 of 2020, we have been building flagship on all hotels in strategic locations, especially in Central China and the Southeast and Southwest market. During the first quarter of 2023, we opened 4 LO hotels in east high-speed Railstation, Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport and Fuzhou high-speed Railstation. Our expansion footprint covers Chongqing as well as Hubei, Yanxi, Shanghai and other premises, all well located around transportation hubs, central business districts or government centers. By showcasing our brand and operating standards, we believe these hotels will also help us to attract more high-quality franchisees, further accelerating our growth in these areas. On Slide 13, let me now say a few words about the acquisition of affiliated food and restaurant business.

We completed the acquisition of Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio during the first quarter of 2023. Da Niang Dumplings is a quick service restaurant chain in China with restaurant covering 236 locations in 35 cities as of December 31, 2022. The chain had 99 operated -- self-operated restaurants and 137 franchised restaurants. Bellagio is a casual dining restaurant chain with a restaurant covering 36 locations in more than 14 cities as of December 31, 2022, including in Mainland China, Macau and the Southeast Asia. At the end of the last year, the chain had 27 self-operated and 9 franchised restaurant. For the year of 2022, these 2 brands generated a combined unaudited revenue of about RMB 509 million. Since demand for such healthy and affordable fast food and casual dining services should be more stable and less dependent on discretionary spending compared with our existing hotel services, we expect this acquisition business to provide a more stable revenue stream that may offset cyclical aspects of our hotel businesses.

The restaurant and hotel businesses are also complementary in nature as we witnessed increasing demand for food-related services in the local communities, and we expect cross-selling opportunities from the 2 businesses. We also expect the integration to leverage upon synergies between our respective team within our company's unique ecosystem, sharing common resources, achieving economy of scales and improving company's overall operating performance as demonstrated by our stable profit margin and the cash flow. With the recovery of the industry, we will focus on providing -- improving operating management efficiency, launching products with expedited recreation and higher cost, higher operating performance, widely and safely upgrade IT system and deploy robotic system and ultimately enhancing the profitability of our franchisees.

The road to recovery is full of hope and also full of challenges. But with the support of our shareholders, franchisees and employees, we are confident we'll bring better products and services and create greater value for all. Now let me turn the phone call to Megan.

Megan Huang: Thank you, Alex. Please turn to Slide 15, which highlights the growth in a number of hotels and the year-over-year rebound in our operating metrics from the impact of COVID-19. Blended ADR of the fourth quarter in 2022 decreased 2.9% to RMB 165. Occupancy rate decreased , and the RevPAR decreased 11.6% to RMB 104. Moving to Slide 16. For an apple-to-apple comparison, we have excluded the Argyle and Urban hotels and presented the number of the organic hotels only. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, we had 4,059 organic hotels in operation, 5.2% more than the year before. 61 of these hotels were leased and operated, or LO hotels and 3,998 were franchised and managed for FM hotels. While the mid-scale segment remains the core of our business with 72.8% of all our hotels, we continued our expansion into the higher-end segment.

By the end of the fourth quarter, mid-to-upscale hotels accounted for 10.5% of our total portfolio, but the apartment segment remained stable at 15.8%. We solidified our already dominant position in Tier 3 and lower cities, where 68.2% of our hotels were located at the end of 2022. On Slide 17, you can see that we opened 136 organic hotels in China, less than planned due to COVID-19 compared to 265 in the second half of 2021. 15 were in the mid-to-upscale segment, 88 in the mid-scale segment and 32 in the apartment segment. 12.1% of these new hotels were in the mid-to-upscale segment of the market, 9 were in Tier 1 cities, 23 in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 104 in Tier 3 and lower cities. We closed 11 hotels, and we added a net 125 hotels to our portfolio.

Slide 18 shows the trend of our quarterly operating performance. In the fourth quarter of 2022, RevPAR for our LO hotels increased to RMB 130. RevPAR for our FM hotels decreased to RMB 103. ADR for our LO hotels decreased to RMB 208 and ADR for our FM hotels decreased to RMB 163. Occupancy at our LO hotels decreased to 62.4% and occupancy at our FM hotels decreased to 63%. Entering the first quarter of 2023, RevPAR continued to recover for both LO hotels and FM hotels. Slide 19 highlights the growth in our membership programs, which accounted for most of our direct sales in the first half of the year. Individual membership grew to 78 million, up from 69 million a year ago and corporate members grew to 1.94 million, up from 1.85 million a year ago.

We have one of the highest percentage of room nights booked by corporate and individual members in the industry. With that, I will pass the call over to our CFO, Selina.

Selina Yang: Thank you, Megan. Please turn to Slide 20. In the second half of 2022, total revenues decreased 21.1% year-over-year to RMB 487.8 million. The decrease was primarily due to the consolidation of Argyle and the disposal of our interest in Urban, and the impact of COVID-19 which resulted in lower RevPAR at LO hotels and FM hotels. Excluding the impact of Argyle and Urban, the total revenues decreased by 15.8% and total revenues from FM hotels were RMB 315.2 million, down 16.8% year-over-year. While total revenues from LO hotels decreased 23.6% to RMB 167.2 million. Also excluding the impact of Argyle and Urban, total revenues from FM hotels decreased to 16.3% and total revenues from LO hotels decreased to 13.6% year-over-year.

On Slide 21, you can see that total costs and expenses decreased 3.5% year-over-year to RMB 66.8 million. Excluding the impact from our newly opened lease operated hotels and other general expenses, the costs and expenses from ordinary cost of our operating business decreased 9.1% year-over-year. Total costs and expenses are composed of hotel operating costs and expenses, selling and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses. Hotel operating costs were RMB 286.3 million, down 21.5% year-over-year. The decrease was mainly due to the deconsolidation of Argyle and the disposal of our interest in Urban as well as disposal of lease operating hotels. Selling and marketing expenses were RMB 19.7 million, a year-over-year decrease of 27.4%.

The decrease was mainly attributable to lower advertising expenses and staff-related expenses due to less business travel caused by pandemic and deconsolidation of Argyle and disposal of our interest in Urban. General and administrative expenses were RMB 111.2 million in the second half of 2022, down 13.9% compared with second half of last year. The decrease was mainly attributable to the reduction in consulting fees and the consolidation of Argyle and disposal of our interest in Urban. Our general expenses were RMB 65 million in the second half of 2022, which included provisions for loan receivables related to franchisee loans and impairments for certain fixed assets. Turn to Slide 22. Income from operations was RMB 20 million with a margin of 4.1%.

Excluding other general expenses mentioned above, income for operating activities were , with a margin of 17.4%. And net income was negative RMB 23.9 million with a margin of negative 2.5%. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 21.2% to RMB 118.3 million, and margin was same as last year. Core net income was RMB 67.7 million with a margin of 39%. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of newly opened hotels. Excluding the impact of newly opened and pipeline hotels, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP for the second half of 2022 was RMB 146 million with a margin of 34.6%. And core net income non-GAAP was RMB 422 million with a margin of 30%. Please turn to Slide 23. Net income per ADS was negative RMB 0.48, negative USD 0.07. And core net income per ADS basic and diluted non-GAAP was RMB 1.17.

That is USD 0.25. Let's now take a look at Slide 24. As of December 31, 2022, the company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and term deposits of RMB 1,055.5 million compared to RMB 1,079.5 million as of June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to the repayment of bank loans offset by cash from operating activities. On Slide 26. Taking into account the recovery in long-term trends and short-term industry fluctuations, we expect total revenues of total hotel business for the full year of 2023 to grow 30% to 35% over the 2022 levels and grow 5% to 9% over the year of 2019 levels. Furthermore, considering the merger of the restaurant business into the group and their revenue contribution from restaurant business, we expect total revenues of the whole company for the full year of 2023 to grow 90% to 95% over the 2022 levels.

That is 50% to 55% over the 2019 levels. This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we are now ready to begin the Q&A session. Thank you.

