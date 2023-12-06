Advertisement
Greif (GEF) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended October 2023, Greif (GEF) reported revenue of $1.31 billion, down 12.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.56, compared to $1.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.30, the EPS surprise was +20.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Greif performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Global Industrial Packaging: $721 million versus $750.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.6% change.

  • Net Sales- Land Management: $5.80 million compared to the $5.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Paper Packaging & Services: $581.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $555.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.6%.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Global Industrial Packaging: $104.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $103.74 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Land Management: $2.50 million versus $2.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Paper Packaging & Services: $92.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $84.15 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Greif here>>>

Shares of Greif have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Greif, Inc. (GEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

