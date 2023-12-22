On December 19, 2023, Leonard Livschitz, CEO of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDYN), executed a sale of 15,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc is a digital engineering services company that provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services. The company's expertise includes cloud-native application development, data science, and DevOps, among other services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 89,296 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 6 insider sells in the same period.

On the date of the recent sale by the insider, shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc were trading at $13.6, resulting in a market cap of $1.043 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.71, with a GF Value of $19.17, indicating that Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc CEO Leonard Livschitz Sells 15,000 Shares

