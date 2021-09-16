U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market Report 2021-2031

ReportLinker
·9 min read

Forecasts by Application (Ancillary Services, Peaking Capacity, Energy Shifting, Transmission Level, Distribution Level), by Type (Lithium-Ion Batteries, Lead-Acid Battery, Redox Flow Battery (RFB), Sodium-based Battery), by End-user (Utility, Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Institution) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Grid Scale Battery Storage Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150852/?utm_source=GNW

The Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market Report 2021-2031: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.

Increasing Demand For Electricity

Energy storage systems (ESS) are employed at many phases spanning from power generation, utility-scale, grids, and behind-the-meter applications. Batteries are employed in commercial, residential, and utility-scale end-uses. Additionally, energy storage batteries are employed in electric cars, and electronics including cellphones, laptops, and handheld devices. ESS is utilised in every sector of life. The increasing demand for storage for energy losses, in particular for portable batteries, is predicted to increase. At the end of March 2020, the total power capacity (Utility & non-Utility) grew from a meagre 1362 MW in 1947 to around 448.11 GW. The consumption per person of electricity, which was only 16.3 in 1947, rose to 1208 in 2019-20.

Renewable Energy Integration’s Importance

The integration and distribution of renewable energy production in grid networks is one of the most promising applications for grid-sized batteries. Wind and solar energy, for example, are intermittent sources of energy that must be carefully controlled in terms of output during times of high generation and periods when no energy is generated. Higher penetration of renewables without the ability to store energy may result in confrontations between renewables and base-load production assets, as well as inefficiencies when one or the other must be turned down to maintain supply and demand balance. Simultaneously, the increased variability in power generation caused by renewables would necessitate a greater amount of flexible generation, primarily in the form of fossil fuel generation that would remain on standby and increase generation during periods of lower renewables output to avoid supply disruptions that would result in brownouts or blackouts. Such standby assets are not only polluting, but also inefficient and expensive, because generation assets are the most efficient at constant output.

What Are These Questions You Should Ask Before Buying A Market Research Report?
. How is the grid scale battery storage technologies market evolving?
. What is driving and restraining the grid scale battery storage technologies market?
. How will each grid scale battery storage technologies submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2031?
. How will the market shares for each grid scale battery storage technologies submarket develop from 2021 to 2031?
. What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2021 to 2031?
. Will leading grid scale battery storage technologies markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?
. How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2031 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?
. Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
. What are the grid scale battery storage technologies projects for these leading companies?
. How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2031?
. What are the implication of grid scale battery storage technologies projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?
. Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the grid scale battery storage technologies market?
. Where is the grid scale battery storage technologies market heading? And how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?
. What can be the best investment options for new product and service lines?
. What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path? C-suite?

You need to discover how this will impact the grid scale battery storage technologies market today, and over the next 10 years:
. Our 676-page report provides 490 tables and 537 charts/graphs exclusively to you.
. The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them - NOW.
. Contains in-depth analyse of global, regional and national sales and growth
. Highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors

This report tells you TODAY how the grid scale battery storage technologies market will develop in the next 10 years, and in-line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.

Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects
. In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
. You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising grid scale battery storage technologies prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W and U are discussed in this report.

Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Application
. Ancillary services
. Peaking capacity
. Energy shifting
. Transmission-level
. Distribution-level
. Other Applications

Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Type
. Lithium-ion Batteries
. Lead-acid Batteries
. Redox Flow Batteries (RFBs)
. Sodium-Based Batteries
. Other Type

Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by End-User
. Utility
. Commercial
. Residential
. Industrial
. Institutions
. Other End-User

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:
. North America Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook
. U.S. Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Canada Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Mexico Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Europe Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook
. Germany Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Spain Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. United Kingdom Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. France Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Italy Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Asia Pacific Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook
. China Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Japan Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. India Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Australia Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. South Korea Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. LAMEA Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook
. Brazil Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Turkey Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Saudi Arabia Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. South Africa Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. UAE Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth
. ABB Ltd
. AEG Power Solutions B.V
. Aggreko Plc
. BYD Company Limited
. Electrovaya Inc.
. General Electric (GE)
. GS Yuasa International Ltd.
. Hitachi Ltd.
. LG Chemicals
. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
. NGK Insulators, Ltd.
. Nidec Industries
. OutBack Power Technologies, Inc
. Panasonic Corporation
. SAFT
. Samsung SDI Co., Ltd
. SMA Solar Technology AG
. SOCOMEC Group S.A
. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
. Tesla Energy Operations Inc. (SolarCity)

Overall world revenue for Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 in terms of value the market will surpass US$xx million in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How the Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market report helps you?

In summary, our 670+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:
. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market, with forecasts for application, type and End-user each forecasted at a global and regional level- discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues
. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 4 regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.
. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 20 of the major companies involved in the Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. This study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market, 2021 to 2031 Market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150852/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


