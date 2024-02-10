Griffon Corp Director Cheryl Turnbull Sells 5,000 Shares

On February 8, 2024, Cheryl Turnbull, a director at Griffon Corp (NYSE:GFF), sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Griffon Corp is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. The company oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them, and manages their capital structures. The business segments of Griffon Corp include Home & Building Products, Telephonics Corporation, and Clopay Plastic Products Company.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction reflects the only shares sold by the insider in the past twelve months.

The insider transaction history for Griffon Corp shows a trend of more selling than buying among insiders. In the past year, there have been zero insider buys and three insider sells.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Griffon Corp were trading at $67.53, giving the company a market cap of $3.520 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 51.20, which is above both the industry median of 13.105 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 2.11, with a current share price of $67.53 and a GF Value of $31.99. This indicates that Griffon Corp is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The above insider trend image reflects the recent selling activity within the company.

The GF Value image above indicates that the stock is currently trading at a significant premium to its intrinsic value estimate.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

