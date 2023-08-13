Is Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Potentially Undervalued?

While Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Group 1 Automotive’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Group 1 Automotive?

According to my valuation model, Group 1 Automotive seems to be fairly priced at around 19.86% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Group 1 Automotive today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $228.04, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Group 1 Automotive’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Group 1 Automotive generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Group 1 Automotive, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, GPI appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GPI for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on GPI should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you'd like to know more about Group 1 Automotive as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Group 1 Automotive (2 are concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

