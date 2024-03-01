Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Group President Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company on February 27, 2024.Jai Shahs transaction was executed at an average price of $76.36 per share, resulting in a total value of $3,249,395.52. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in Masco Corp stands adjusted as per the latest filing with the SEC.Over the past year, Jai Shah has engaged in the sale of 67,552 shares of Masco Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's trading activities provide a glimpse into the stock's performance and the insider's confidence in the company's future prospects.The insider transaction history for Masco Corp reveals a pattern of insider sales, with 11 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

Group President Jai Shah Sells 42,552 Shares of Masco Corp (MAS)

Shares of Masco Corp were trading at $76.36 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $16.869 billion.The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 19.14, which is above the industry median of 15.29 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $76.36 and a GF Value of $56.58, Masco Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.35, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

Group President Jai Shah Sells 42,552 Shares of Masco Corp (MAS)

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives and directors view the stock's value and future performance. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activities.

Story continues

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

