U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,469.50
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,737.00
    -12.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,498.00
    -19.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.00
    -3.90 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.13
    -0.48 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.20
    +9.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.31 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1781
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.78
    +0.60 (+3.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9580
    +0.2400 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,900.84
    -306.17 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.84
    -9.45 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.99
    +12.51 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Growing Healthcare Infrastructure and Transition of Healthcare Facilities from Conventional to Digital Equipments to Drive the Radiology Equipments Market in Egypt: Ken Research

Ken Research Pvt. Ltd
·6 min read

The report also covers overview and genesis of the industry, product wise market size in terms of installed base, sales volume and revenue; market segmentation by type of product and by type of end users; snapshot on X-Ray Equipments Market, Mammography Equipments Market, C-Arm Equipments Market, Cath Lab Equipments Market, trends and developments, issues and challenges and comparative landscape including competition scenario, market shares of major brands based on Installed base, cross comparison, opportunities and bottlenecks in Egypt.

Gurugram, India, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egypt News

  • Sales volume of Radiology Equipments in Egypt is expected to grow as demand for new digital products to replace old analog systems is increasing.

  • High disease prevalence and demand for medical imaging is expected to drive the demand further with the introduction of technological advanced equipments in the country.

Egypt’s Elevating Healthcare Infrastructure: Egypt’s growing healthcare infrastructure is boosting the Radiology Equipments Market in Egypt. The Government of Egypt has planned to double the spending on Healthcare during the 2020-2021 which is expected to be around EGP 140 Billion increasing from EGP 73 Billion in 2019. Along with it, the proposal includes the establishment of 122 hospitals, 35 medical centers and 17 psychiatric hospitals which will boost the demand for radiology equipments in the country. Egypt’s growing healthcare infrastructure has been attracting major players from around the world to meet the growing demand for radiology equipments in the country.

Increased focus on Innovation: As market awareness increases, the radiology equipments manufacturers are focusing more on product innovation and addition of latest technologies. Digitization is helping address challenges in Egypt’s Healthcare facilities including hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers. Technological solutions, such as 3D imaging, mobile and portable systems, increased service offerings are solving the major challenges for medical imaging in the country.

Installed base for the Radiology Equipments to Rise: Radiology equipments market in Egypt is an import driven market as the country imports majority of the radiology equipments from the manufacturing countries. By eliminating the film processing steps, digital equipment proves to be a cost-effective alternative for traditional radiography creating a higher demand for such products by hospitals and diagnostic centers in Egypt.

The report titled Egypt Radiology Equipments Market Outlook to 2025 by Ken Research suggested that the Radiology equipments market is expected to grow at a single digit positive CAGR. Increased quality of healthcare and high disease prevalence are driving the market in Egypt. The Radiology Equipments revenue in Egypt is expected to grow over the next few years owing to the high demand for digital products in the country.

Key Segments Covered:-
X-Ray Equipments

  • By Installed Base

  • By Sales Volume

  • By Revenue

  • By Type of Product

  • By End User

  • By Hospital Sector

Mammography Equipments

  • By Installed Base

  • By Sales Volume

  • By Revenue

  • By Type of Product

  • By End User

  • By Hospital Sector

C-Arm Equipments

  • By Installed Base

  • By Sales Volume

  • By Revenue

  • By Type of Product

  • By End User

  • By Hospital Sector

Cath Lab Equipments

  • By Installed Base

  • By Sales Volume

  • By Revenue

  • By Type of Product

  • By End User

  • By Hospital Sector

Key Target Audience:-

  • Healthcare Industry

  • Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

  • Medical Device Distributors

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Diagnostic Centers

  • Radiology Centers

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

  • Historical Period: 2015-2020

  • Forecast Period: 2021F–2025F

Companies Covered:-
Radiology Equipments Manufacturers

  • Philips

  • GE

  • Siemens

  • Toshiba

  • Fujifilm

  • DRTECH

  • Vieworks

  • Listem

  • Vila

  • DRGEM

  • Allengers

  • Bontech

  • iRay

  • Ecoray

  • WDM

  • SG Healthcare

  • Hologic

  • Technix

  • Ziehm Imaging

  • Shimadzu

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

  • Egypt Radiology Market Introduction

  • Market Ecosystem

  • Value chain Analysis

  • Detailed Analysis on X-Ray Equipments Market in Egypt (Market Size, 2020; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Product Comparison; Competition; Future Market Size, 2025; Future Trends and Technologies)

  • Detailed Analysis on MAmmography Equipments Market in Egypt (Market Size, 2020; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Product Comparison; Competition; Future Market Size, 2025; Future Trends and Technologies)

  • Detailed Analysis on C-Arm Equipments Market in Egypt (Market Size, 2020; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Product Comparison; Competition; Future Market Size, 2025; Future Trends and Technologies)

  • Detailed Analysis on Cath Lab Equipments Market in Egypt (Market Size, 2020; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Product Comparison; Competition; Future Market Size, 2025; Future Trends and Technologies)

  • Major Challenges in Egypt Radiology Equipments Market

  • Business Opportunity (Customer Analysis, Major upcoming Healthcare Projects in Egypt)

  • Recommendations (Sales and Marketing Strategies, Positioning Strategies, Business Framework)

  • Egypt Radiology Equipments Market

  • Egypt Radiology Equipments Industry

  • Egypt Radiology Equipments Market Evaluation Report

  • Evaluation Study Egypt Radiology Equipments Market

  • Covid-19 Impact Egypt Radiology Equipments Industry

  • Covid-19 Impact Egypt Radiology Equipments Market

  • Egypt X-Ray Equipments Market

  • Egypt Mammography Equipments Market

  • Egypt C-Arm Equipments Market

  • Egypt Cath Lab Equipments Market

  • Radiology machines in Egypt

  • X-Ray Machines in Egypt

  • C-Arm Machines in Egypt

  • Cath Lab Machines in Egypt

  • Digital X-Ray Systems in Egypt

  • Digital X-Ray Machines in Egypt

  • Egypt Medical Device Market

  • X-Ray Equipments Revenue in Egypt

  • C-Arm Equipments Revenue in Egypt

  • Cath Lab Equipments Revenue in Egypt

  • Philips Radiology Equipments Market Revenue

  • GE Radiology Equipments Market Shares

  • Siemens Radiology Equipments Market Shares

  • Toshiba Radiology Equipments Market Sales

  • Fujifilm Radiology Equipments Market Revenue

  • DRGEM Radiology Equipments Market Revenue

  • Allengers Radiology Equipments Market Shares

  • Bontech Radiology Equipments Market Size

  • iRay Radiology Equipments Market Sales

  • Ecoray Radiology Equipments Market Revenue

  • Hologic Radiology Equipments Market Revenue

  • Technix Radiology Equipments Market Sales

  • Ziehm Imaging Radiology Equipments Market Shares

  • Shimadzu Radiology Equipments Market Revenue

  • Covid-19 Impact Egypt صناعة معدات الأشعة

  • سوق أجهزة الأشعة في مصر

  • ماكينات C-Arm في مصر

  • إيرادات سوق أجهزة الأشعة في مصر

  • التوقعات المستقبلية لسوق أجهزة الأشعة في مصر

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Egypt Radiology Equipments Market

Related Reports:-

Brazil Medical Device Market Outlook to 2025 - by Type of Device (Reagent for In-Vitro Diagnostics, Materials and Supplies, Laboratory Equipment and Others), Type of Business Activity (Import and Local Production), Channel of Sales (Distributor and Direct), Type of End User (Hospital, Clinics and Diagnostic Lab Centers and Others) and By Region (South-East, South, North-East, Mid-West and North)

Brazil medical device market grew at a single-digit growth rate over the review period 2013-2018. The market growth was supported by an increase in public healthcare expenditure, growth in healthcare infrastructure in the country and a rise in the elderly population. The market was observed to be in the growth stage and will continue to remain so in the coming years. The demand for low-cost devices and cheap cost per test along with a change in decision making authority from doctors to hospital administration has significantly affected the growth in the market and has changed the procurement landscape in the industry.

Asia Pacific Orthopedic Device Market Outlook to 2025 – By Country (China, Japan, India, Korea, RoAPAC), By Type of Treatment (Joint, Spine, Trauma and Orthobiology and Sports Medicine); and By Type of End User (Multispecialty and Orthopedic Specialty Hospitals)

The growth in Asia Pacific orthopedic market has been driven by the increase in the proportion of geriatric population in the Asian regions, especially in China and Japan. The growth in artificial joints market is majorly due to the increasing number of osteoporoses cases that has been the major growth driver. Physicians have been the major influencer for most of the companies and have been driving major imported brands in most of the regions except China. Increased focus on R&D by domestic players has forced the MNCs to innovate new products for the Asian market.

Global Drug Abuse Testing Devices Market Outlook to 2025 –By Products (Consumables, Analysers and Rapid Testing Devices), By End Users (Criminal Justice Systems, Workplace and Schools, Hospitals, Research Laboratories and Others) and By Region (United States of America, Canada, China, Germany, Italy, Mexico, France, India, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Others)

As deaths due to drug overdose have been increasing, a number of countries are introducing strict laws with respect to drug consumption; this has given a push to the market of drug abuse testing devices. Initially, traditional samples such as urine and oral fluid were used the most, however, with time there has been a shift towards more convenient samples such as hair and fingerprint devices which use sweat as its sample to detect the drugs that an individual has consumed. As more workplaces and schools are introducing random drug testing practices, the demand for drug abuse testing devices has been constantly increasing.

Contact Us:-

Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
Support@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249

CONTACT: Contact Us:- Ken Research Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications Support@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Every investor wants a sure return – that’s the way to make money in the markets, after all. With the main indexes all showing strong gains for the year (19% on the S&P 500, and 18% on the NASDAQ), those returns are clearly on the table. But there are some shorter-term downward moves, and plenty of market experts are counseling both optimism and caution. RBC chief U.S. equity strategist Lori Calvasina notes that the upward trend has been both substantial and sustained, and she is revising her mi

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • Jim Cramer's September stock market warning overlooks these 3 key sectors

    Investors in these areas don't share the same concerns as Cramer.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • Why Palantir Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Thursday morning on above-average volume amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media. The average session volume is about 42 million over a 100-day period. Palantir's daily trading volume was already approaching 30 million less than an hour into trading Thursday. Palantir was one the top two trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. The stock was among the top five most mentioned stocks on the subreddit r/wall

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • Microsoft Raised Its Dividend. Here’s How It Compares To The Biggest S&P 500 Firms.

    The software giant has a better dividend yield than any of the other companies with a recent market capitalization of more than $500 billion.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • U.S. Steel to Build $3 Billion Mill With Record Rally Enduring

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp. will spend about $3 billion to build a new mill, the latest sign that steelmakers are growing more comfortable that higher prices will last.The so-called mini-mill will combine two electric arc furnaces, which primarily use steel scrap and are far more energy-efficient than traditional integrated plants that are fed by coal. The company expects to begin construction in the first half of 2022 and start producing in 2024.U.S. Steel’s announcement comes as domestic f

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • 2 No-Brainer Value Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Growth stocks have reigned supreme for much of the last decade, but there are signs the market is on the verge of rediscovering its love for value stocks. Now could be a good time to invest in companies that trade at low earnings and sales multiples and sport big dividends. While they tend to be less flashy in some respects, value stocks don't have to be boring, and they have the potential to put up market-crushing returns if purchased at opportune times.

  • IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Underwhelming Returns have Potentially Bottomed

    “Nobody ever got fired for buying IBM“ – this old Wall Street Proverb has likely been challenged in recent times, as International Business Machines Corporation(NYSE: IBM)struggled to keep pace with the broad market. In this article, we will reflect on that and look at the company's actions to stop and potentially reverse this trend.

  • MassMutual fined $4 million for failing to monitor GameStop booster Kevin Gill

    Massachusetts regulators are fining MassMutual $4 million and ordering it to overhaul its social-media policies after accusing the company of failing to supervise an employee whose online cheerleading of GameStop's stock helped launch the frenzy that shook Wall Street earlier this year.

  • Here is where ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) is Expanding and How Long it can Sustain Expenses

    We will take a quick overview of the current performance of the company, and a deeper dive into the capacity of ChargePoint to finance growth projects, which should yield cash flows for investors. Always keep in mind the end-game when looking at a business, it is their ability to generate cash flows to investors (and lenders), not revenues, not even net income (statutory profits).

  • China looking to reset the gaming landscape in Macau: casino industry expert

    Ben Lee, IGamiX Managing Partner, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest regulatory concerns facing the Macau gaming industry, sending casino shares lower.

  • Roger Federer invested early in this shoe company — its stock has skyrocketed out of the gate

    The rally in On Holding continues since its recent IPO, which is probably bringing smiles to the face of tennis great Roger Federer.

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • China Evergrande is not 'too big to fail', says Global Times editor

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -The editor-in-chief of state-backed Chinese newspaper Global Times warned debt-ridden property giant Evergrande Group that it should not bet on a government bailout on the assumption that it is "too big to fail". It was the first commentary to appear in state-backed media casting doubt on a government bailout for the country's No.2 property developer, whose shares fell on Friday for the fifth consecutive day amid concerns it is heading for default. Evergrande is scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers and investors, with regulators warning its $305 billion of liabilities could spark broader risks to the country's financial system if not stabilised.