Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Revenue Forecasts By 36%

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Centrica will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the latest upgrade, the current consensus, from the eleven analysts covering Centrica, is for revenues of UK£24b in 2024, which would reflect a perceptible 7.9% reduction in Centrica's sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of UK£18b in 2024. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a considerable lift to revenue forecasts.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 7.9% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 8.9% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 0.3% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Centrica's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Centrica.

