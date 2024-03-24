Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Revenue Forecasts By 30%

Shareholders in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following this upgrade, Southwest Gas Holdings' twin analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be US$5.5b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 60% to US$3.37. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.20 in 2024. The most recent forecasts are noticeably more optimistic, with a sizeable gain to revenue estimates and a lift to earnings per share as well.

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$72.28, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Southwest Gas Holdings' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 1.9% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 15% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 7.4% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Southwest Gas Holdings is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Southwest Gas Holdings.

Analysts are definitely bullish on Southwest Gas Holdings, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including the risk of cutting its dividend. You can learn more, and discover the 1 other risk we've identified, for free on our platform here.

