Growth Opportunities in Global Fuel Cell Transit and Coach Buses

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

To meet international climate targets and develop sustainable zero-emission technologies, the mobility industry is expediting the transition to powertrain electrification and gradually reducing dependence on diesel powertrains.

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in Global Fuel Cell Transit and Coach Buses"


In addition to stringent emission norms, subsidies, and tax exemptions, governments are promoting the use of alternative powertrains in buses plying low-emission zones.

The environmental impact of conventional fossil fuels will influence policy decisions in both developed and developing markets.

Hydrogen is emerging as a key source of energy to better manage and store the excess electricity generated through sustainable power generation methods, such as solar and wind. The development of hydrogen fuel cells for mobility applications is gaining traction, and given the various public and private sector initiatives to propel hydrogen mobility, there are immense growth opportunities worldwide for fuel cell transit and coach buses.

The next 2-to-5 years will see a host of new participants entering the market, especially in the electrification and fuel cell trucking space.

There are also new and cross-industry participants that want a share of the commercial vehicle business pie and are working on different market approaches to identify new revenue verticals in this nascent industry.
Author: Jagadesh Chandran1
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383484/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


