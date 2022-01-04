U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

GSI Technology to Attend 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022

GSI Technology, Inc.
·1 min read
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications, and military markets, announced that Douglas Schirle, Chief Financial Officer, and Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales, will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Monday, January 10. Management will present at 11:30 am EST in Track 3 and host one-on-one meetings the same day.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available online on the Company’s website at www.GSITechnology.com/EventCalendar, where an online archive will also be available for 90 days following the presentation.

For more information about the conference or to request a one-on-one, please contact your Needham representative.

About GSI Technology

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. The Company recently launched radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments in space and the Gemini® Associative Processing Unit (APU), a memory-centric design that delivers significant performance advantages for diverse AI applications. The Gemini APU architecture removes the I/O bottleneck between the processors and memory arrays and performs massive parallel search directly in the memory where data is stored. The novel architecture delivers performance-over-power ratio improvements compared to CPU, GPU, and DRAM for applications like image detection, speech recognition, e-commerce recommendation systems, and more. Gemini is an ideal solution for edge applications with a scalable format, small footprint, and low power consumption where rapid, accurate responses are critical. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Hayden IR
Kim Rogers
385-831-7337
Kim@HaydenIR.com

Media Relations
Finn Partners for GSI Technology
Ricca Silverio
(415) 348-2724
gsi@finnpartners.com



