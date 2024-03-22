Michael Rosenbaum, CEO of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE), sold 4,420 shares of the company on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $111.75 per share, resulting in a total value of $494,115.

Guidewire Software Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty insurers. Its services include core back-end systems for policy administration, claims management, and billing, as well as data analytics and digital engagement solutions to support insurers in their operations.

Over the past year, Michael Rosenbaum has sold a total of 43,666 shares of Guidewire Software Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company reveals a pattern of 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Guidewire Software Inc's shares were trading at $111.75, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.456 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.12, with a GuruFocus Value of $99.84, indicating that Guidewire Software Inc is modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Guidewire Software Inc CEO Michael Rosenbaum Sells 4,420 Shares

