Jeffrey Cooper, the Chief Financial Officer of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE), has sold 4,490 shares of the company on March 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $112.1 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $503,439.

Guidewire Software Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty insurers. Its services include core back-end systems for policy administration, claims management, and billing, as well as data analytics and digital engagement solutions to support insurers in their operations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,093 shares of Guidewire Software Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period, with a total of 26 insider sells and no insider buys reported.

On the day of the sale, shares of Guidewire Software Inc were trading at $112.1, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.456 billion. The stock's price relative to its GuruFocus Value indicates that it is modestly overvalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.12, with the GF Value estimated at $99.84 per share.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Guidewire Software Inc CFO Jeffrey Cooper Sells 4,490 Shares

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insiders' view of the stock's value. The recent selling activity by the insider may attract the attention of current and potential shareholders as they evaluate their investment in Guidewire Software Inc.

