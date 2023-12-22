Guidewire Software Inc CFO Jeffrey Cooper Sells 4,363 Shares

On December 20, 2023, the insider and Chief Financial Officer of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE), Jeffrey Cooper, sold 4,363 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Guidewire Software Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty insurers. Its products include core processing, data and analytics, and digital engagement capabilities that are designed to enhance insurers' ability to engage and empower their customers and employees.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 23,970 shares of Guidewire Software Inc and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history indicates a total of 27 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Guidewire Software Inc were trading at $104.05, resulting in a market cap of $8.769 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.04, with a GuruFocus Value of $99.81, suggesting that Guidewire Software Inc is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

