Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Chief Admin Officer, Gen Counsel James King Sells Company Shares

James King, the Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE), has sold 2,374 shares of the company on March 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $112.15 per share, resulting in a total value of $266,261.10.

Guidewire Software Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty insurers. Its services include core processing, data and analytics, and digital engagement to help insurers adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change. The company offers a platform for P&C insurance carriers that is designed to streamline their operations, improve customer service, and increase the speed of their business processes.

Over the past year, the insider, James King, has sold a total of 18,019 shares of Guidewire Software Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) shares were trading at $112.15, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.456 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.12, with a GuruFocus Value of $99.84, indicating that Guidewire Software Inc is modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by company insiders, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance or future stock price movements.

Investors and analysts often scrutinize insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's view of the company's future prospects. While insider selling does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company, it does contribute to the overall picture of insider sentiment and may be considered alongside other financial data and market analysis.

