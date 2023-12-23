Guidewire Software Inc President & COO Priscilla Hung Sells 3,832 Shares

On December 20, 2023, Priscilla Hung, President & COO of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE), sold 3,832 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

Guidewire Software Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty insurers. Its products include core processing, data and analytics, and digital engagement capabilities that are delivered via a cloud-based platform. These solutions support insurers in their operations, ranging from underwriting and policy administration to claims management and billing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 49,430 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 28 insider sells for Guidewire Software Inc.

On the day of the sale, shares of Guidewire Software Inc were trading at $104.24, resulting in a market cap of $8.892 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.04, with a GF Value of $99.81, indicating that Guidewire Software Inc is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction aligns with the overall insider trend for the company, which has been more inclined towards selling rather than purchasing stock over the past year.

