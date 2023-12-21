John Mullen, President & Chief Revenue Officer of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE), sold 4,630 shares of the company on December 19, 2023, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $103.79 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $480,537.70.

Guidewire Software Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty insurers. Its products include InsuranceSuite, an end-to-end suite of software applications that support insurance operations; InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform for smaller P&C insurers; and Cyence, a platform for cyber risk analytics and modeling.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 26,003 shares of Guidewire Software Inc and has not made any purchase of the stock. The recent sale by John Mullen is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 26 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the sale, Guidewire Software Inc had a market capitalization of $8.612 billion, with the stock trading at $103.79. This price level gives the stock a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04, indicating that it is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Guidewire Software Inc President & CRO John Mullen Sells 4,630 Shares

The insider trend image above reflects the pattern of insider transactions over the past year, showing a clear preference for selling over buying among insiders at Guidewire Software Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current price in relation to its intrinsic value, suggesting that the stock is trading at a fair value.

For more detailed information on insider transactions at Guidewire Software Inc, interested individuals can refer to the SEC filing through the provided link.

