On January 11, 2024, James King, Chief Admin Officer and General Counsel of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE), executed a sale of 1,075 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the following SEC Filing.

Guidewire Software Inc is a provider of software solutions for property and casualty (P&C) insurers, with products that support core operations such as underwriting, policy administration, claims management, and billing. The company's services extend to data analytics and digital engagement to enhance the P&C insurance lifecycle.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,420 shares of Guidewire Software Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by James King is part of a broader pattern of insider transactions at the company. In the past year, there have been no insider purchases recorded, while there have been 28 insider sales.

Guidewire Software Inc's Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns James King Sells Company Shares

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Guidewire Software Inc were trading at $110.77, resulting in a market capitalization of $9.111 billion. The stock's valuation relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that it is modestly overvalued. The GF Value, which is $100.36, suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus. It is derived from historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes as forecasted by Morningstar analysts.

