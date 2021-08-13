U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5700
    -0.8520 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,685.44
    +3,318.25 (+7.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Gulf Resources Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gulf Resources, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHOUGUANG, China, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq:GURE) ("Gulf Resources" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of bromine, crude salt and specialty chemical products in China, today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 08:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its Second Quarter 2021 results ended June 30, 2021.

Mr. Xiaobin Liu, CEO of Gulf Resources, will be hosting the call. The Company's management team will be available for investor questions following the prepared remarks.

To participate in this live conference call, please dial +1 (888) 506-0062 five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. International callers should dial +1 (973) 528-0011.The Entry Code is 592817.

The webcasting is also available then, just simply click on the link below:
http://www.gulfresourcesinc.com/events.html

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the call's completion during 08/16/2021 11:00 AM ET - 09/15/2021 11:00 AM ET. To access the replay, call +1 (877) 481-4010. International callers should call +1 (919) 882-2331. The Replay Passcode is 42535.

About Gulf Resources, Inc.
Gulf Resources, Inc. operates through three wholly-owned subsidiaries, Shouguang City Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited ("SCHC"), Shouguang Yuxin Chemical Industry Co., Limited ("SYCI"), and Daying County Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited (“DCHC”). The company believes that it is one of the largest producers of bromine in China. Elemental Bromine is used to manufacture a wide variety of compounds utilized in industry and agriculture. Through SYCI, the company manufactures chemical products utilized in a variety of applications, including oil and gas field explorations and papermaking chemical agents, and materials for human and animal antibiotics. DCHC was established to further explore and develop natural gas and brine resources (including bromine and crude salt) in China. For more information, visit www.gulfresourcesinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information about Gulf Resources and its subsidiaries business and products within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. The actual results may differ materially depending on a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the general economic and business conditions in the PRC, future product development and production capabilities, shipments to end customers, market acceptance of new and existing products, additional competition from existing and new competitors for bromine and other oilfield and power production chemicals, changes in technology, the ability to make future bromine asset purchases, and various other factors beyond its control. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this Cautionary Statement and the risks factors detailed in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gulf Resources undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT: Gulf Resources, Inc.

Web:

http://www.gulfresourcesinc.com

Director of Investor Relations

Helen Xu (Haiyan Xu)

beishengrong@vip.163.com


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Rising Again on Friday

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) has been on fire this week. The fintech lending disruptor released its latest results on Tuesday and the stock climbed by about 25% on the numbers, which absolutely blew past analyst expectations and the company's own guidance. Upstart is rising yet again on Friday.

  • Here's Why Tattooed Chef Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of food company Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) tanked on Friday after the company reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021. One of the primary drivers during the quarter was the company's increased product distribution. It seems like Tattooed Chef stock is dropping today because of the guidance offered by management.

  • Why AMD Stock Just Lit Up 4%

    Reports of the end of the semiconductor chip shortage may have been greatly exaggerated -- at least, according to one analyst. Remember how earlier this week, Investors Business Daily cited a TrendForce report on the "relatively high levels of DRAM inventory" it was seeing at PC manufacturers, and the impending decline in chip prices in the fourth quarter of this year? Remember how investors panicked, thinking this might mean that the worldwide shortage of microchips might suddenly evaporate in less than six months' time?

  • Wish stock tanks, SoFi profit outlook disappoints, Honest misses on revenue

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down some of Friday’s early market movers, which include:&nbsp;Wish suffering a quarterly loss and drop in revenue due to a slowdown in growth, SoFi lowering its outlook despite doubling its revenue for its latest quarter, 23andMe posting its first quarterly earnings that saw the company expand its customer database to 11.6 million, and Honest’s stock plunging after missing estimates on revenue.

  • Why Rocket Companies Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) jumped on Friday after the provider of real estate services released its second-quarter financial report. As of 3 p.m. EDT, Rocket's stock price was up more than 10%. Rocket's adjusted revenue fell 47% year over year to $2.8 billion.

  • Why AbCellera Biologics Stock Was Up More Than 17% on Friday

    The biopharma company's second quarter was better than expected. The future looks pretty bright, too.

  • Why Kratos Defense Stock Just Crashed 12%

    In addition to the weak order bookings, and weak revenue guidance, Kratos admitted that free cash flow for the second quarter had turned negative, reversing a two-quarter streak of generating strong cash profits.

  • Why Pilgrim's Pride Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the nation's biggest poultry processors, jumped today after JBS (OTC: JBSAY), the world's biggest meat packaging company, proposed making a full acquisition of Pilgrim's Pride, buying the shares it didn't already own. In a filing this morning, Pilgrim's Pride said JBS proposed acquiring the remaining 19.5% of Pilgrim's Pride that it didn't own for $26.50 a share. Given the fact that JBS is already Pilgrim's Pride's majority owner, a deal seems likely to go through.

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • 12 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 12 best 5G stocks to invest in right now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the 5G industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now. The 5G industry continues to thrive with its potential to […]

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • Forget Tesla (TSLA): 10 Cheap EV Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap EV stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Forget Tesla: 5 Cheap EV Stocks to Buy Now. Last month, the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, outlined ambitious targets as part of a […]

  • Should You Buy Intuitive Surgical Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Nearly one year ago, I predicted that Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) was headed for a stock split. Sure enough, last week, the robotic surgical-systems pioneer announced a 3-for-1 stock split is on the way. Intuitive Surgical has split its stock in the past.

  • Why GameStop Is Heading Lower Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were trending 2.6% lower in morning trading Friday, following a week of vacillation by traders in the video game retailer. Just like yesterday's bump higher, there was no company-specific news to account for GameStop's lower stock price today. Video game behemoth Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) is embroiled in a sexual-harassment and toxic-workplace imbroglio, but three top designers of some of the game developer's most important titles, including Diablo and World of Warcraft, are no longer with the company.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • fuboTV Stock Could Climb Over 80% From Here, Says Analyst

    Since going public last October, fuboTV (FUBO) has attracted a fair number of detractors, who have claimed its business model is untenable in the long-term. However, following the release of the sports-focused streamer’s Q2 earnings on Tuesday, it is getting increasingly hard for the bears to convincingly back up their stance. FUBO once again blew the estimates out of the water, beating the exceptions by a wide margin on multiple metrics. Revenue surged by 196.4% from the same period a year ago

  • If you own an S&P 500 fund, you might want to consider replacing it with this better-performing dividend-stock fund

    The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF selects quality dividend stocks while spreading risk evenly.

  • 3 Top Cannabis Stocks That Won't Stop Growing

    Some marijuana companies exploded onto the scene before quickly fading. These three pot stocks seem unstoppable.

  • Disney stock jumps, Airbnb falls, WISH sinks to record low, Bitcoin rebounds above $46K

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.