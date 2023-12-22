Naihui Miao, COO & Secretary of Gulf Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GURE), executed a sale of 110,000 shares in the company on December 20, 2023, according to a SEC Filing.

Gulf Resources Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of bromine and crude salt, as well as specialty chemical products. The company operates through three segments: bromine, crude salt, and chemical products. Bromine is used to manufacture a wide range of products used in industry and agriculture. Crude salt is principally used in the chemical, food, and beverage industries, as well as for snow and ice removal. The chemical products segment manufactures and sells chemical products utilized in oil & gas field explorations and as papermaking chemical agents.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 110,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The transaction history for Gulf Resources Inc indicates a pattern of insider selling, with 3 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

Gulf Resources Inc Insider Sells Company Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Gulf Resources Inc were trading at $2.50, giving the company a market capitalization of $14.917 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.73, with a GF Value of $3.42. This valuation suggests that Gulf Resources Inc is currently positioned as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

