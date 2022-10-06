GURU Organic Energy Announces Departure of Board Member

GURU Organic Energy Corp.

MONTREAL, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, today announced that Suzanne Poirier has resigned as a director of the Company. Ms. Poirier has accepted a new role as Senior Vice President Operations at Alimentation Couche-Tard, one of GURU’s main clients. Given this new executive operational role and out of an abundance of caution, she resigned to avoid any appearance of conflict. Her resignation will be effective on October 7, 2022.

“On behalf of the Board and management, I wish to extend our gratitude to Suzanne Poirier and thank her for her contributions over the last years. We also wish her all the best in her new role,” said Joe Zakher, Executive Chair of the Board at GURU.

Ms. Poirier has served as a director of the Company since November 2020, including as Chair of the Audit Committee. The Company will work towards identifying a new independent director as soon as practically possible.

About GURU Products

All GURU energy drinks are plant-based, high in natural caffeine, free of artificial sweeteners, artificial colours and flavours, and have no preservatives. In addition, all drinks are organic, vegan and gluten free – and the best thing is their amazing taste.

About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram and @guruenergy on Facebook.

For further information, please contact:

GURU Organic Energy

Investors

Carl Goyette, President and CEO

Ingy Sarraf, Chief Financial Officer

514-845-4878

investors@guruenergy.com

Media

Lyla Radmanovich

PELICAN PR

514-845-8763

media@rppelican.ca



