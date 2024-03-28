Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE) Announces Full Year 2023 Financial Outcomes and Business Progress

Revenue: Increased to $113.5 million in 2023, up from $102.3 million in 2022.

Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $85.5 million in 2023, compared to a net income of $4.3 million in 2022.

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents stood at $33.5 million as of December 31, 2023.

ETUARY Sales: Sales of ETUARY (Pirfenidone) grew by 13%, reaching $112.1 million in 2023.

Clinical Trials: Phase 3 clinical trial for F351 in CHB-associated liver fibrosis completed enrollment; Phase 2a NASH trial in the U.S. planned for 2025.

Leadership: Dr. Han Ying appointed as CEO; Rodney L. Nussbaum joined Board of Directors and Audit Committee.

Business Combination: Completed business combination with GNI Group Ltd., acquiring controlling interest in Beijing Continent Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Gyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GYRE), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of anti-fibrotic therapeutics, released its 8-K filing on March 26, 2024, detailing the financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2023, and providing a business update. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA, and focuses on F351 (Hydronidone) for the treatment of NASH-associated liver fibrosis in the U.S. Gyre also advances a diverse pipeline in China through its controlling interest in Beijing Continent Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Strategic Developments and Financial Performance

The year 2023 marked a pivotal period for Gyre with significant corporate developments, including the appointment of Dr. Han Ying as CEO and the completion of a business combination with GNI Group Ltd. This strategic move resulted in Gyre acquiring a controlling interest in Beijing Continent Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., expanding its liver fibrosis portfolio with the acquisition of F351.

Despite the absence of analyst estimates, Gyre's financial achievements were underscored by a 13% increase in ETUARY sales, contributing to the total revenue of $113.5 million for 2023. However, the company reported a substantial net loss of $85.5 million, a stark contrast to the net income of $4.3 million in the previous year. This loss was attributed to increased operating expenses, including acquired in-process research and development costs, and changes in the fair value of warrant liability.

Story continues

Research and Development Highlights

In the realm of clinical development, Gyre reported progress with F351, a structural analogue of the approved anti-fibrotic drug Pirfenidone. The Phase 3 trial for CHB-associated liver fibrosis in China completed enrollment, with topline data expected by early 2025. Additionally, the company is preparing for a Phase 2a clinical trial in the U.S. for NASH-associated liver fibrosis, slated for 2025.

Other notable R&D activities include the ongoing Phase 2 trial for F573, a caspase inhibitor for liver injury/failure, and preclinical studies for F528 and F230, targeting COPD and pulmonary arterial hypertension, respectively.

Financial Statements Analysis

The balance sheet as of December 31, 2023, showed a healthy cash position of $33.5 million, an increase from the prior year's $25.2 million. The income statement reflected the revenue growth, with a notable rise in ETUARY sales. However, the cost of revenues, selling and marketing expenses, and R&D expenses collectively contributed to the operating loss of $67.2 million.

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, was presented as $25.4 million, which excludes certain expenses such as acquired in-process research and development and stock-based compensation, providing a different perspective on the company's financial health.

Gyre's financial tables indicated a comprehensive view of its operations, including the consolidated statements of operations and balance sheets, highlighting the changes in revenues, expenses, and equity.

Overall, Gyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GYRE) experienced a transformative year with strategic advancements and clinical progress. While the company faced financial challenges with a significant net loss, the growth in product sales and promising clinical developments provide a foundation for potential future success. Investors and stakeholders will be watching closely as Gyre continues to navigate the biotechnology landscape with its innovative pipeline and commercial endeavors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Gyre Therapeutics Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

