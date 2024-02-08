H.B. Fuller Co Senior Vice President Muhammad Malik Sells 14,000 Shares

Muhammad Malik, Sr. Vice President of H.B. Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL), executed a sale of 14,000 shares in the company on February 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $76.28 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,067,920.

H.B. Fuller Co is a global company specializing in adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products for various industrial, construction, and consumer markets. The company's products are essential components in the manufacturing and maintenance processes of a wide range of goods.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 14,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at H.B. Fuller Co, with a total of 7 insider sales and no insider buys reported over the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of H.B. Fuller Co were trading at $76.28, giving the company a market capitalization of $4,112.216 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 29.29, above both the industry median of 20.44 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.09, indicating that H.B. Fuller Co was Fairly Valued according to the GF Value of $70.02. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

