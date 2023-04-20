U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

H&E Equipment Services Announces 2023 First Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date

H&E Equipment
·2 min read

Baton Rouge, La. , April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) today announced that it will release its 2023 first quarter financial results before the market on Thursday, April 27, 2023.  The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss first quarter results on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).  To listen to the call, participants should dial 844-887-9400 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.  A telephonic replay will become available after 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on April 27, 2023, and will continue through May 4, 2023, by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the confirmation code 8927475.

The live broadcast of H&E Equipment Services’ quarterly conference call will be available online at www.he-equipment.com on April 27, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will continue to be available for 30 days.  Related presentation materials will be posted to the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.he-equipment.com prior to the call.  The presentation materials will be in Adobe Acrobat format.

About H&E Equipment Services, Inc.
Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services Inc. is one of the largest rental equipment companies in the nation.  The Company’s fleet is among the industry’s youngest and most versatile with a superior equipment mix comprised of aerial work platforms, earthmoving and material handling equipment, and other general and specialty lines.  H&E serves a diverse set of end markets in many high-growth geographies including branches throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions.

CONTACT: Contacts: Leslie S. Magee Chief Financial Officer 225-298-5261 lmagee@he-equipment.com Jeffrey L. Chastain Vice President of Investor Relations 225-952-2308 jchastain@he-equipment.com