H&R Block Celebrates Exemplary Franchisees for Their Leadership and Commitment to Community Involvement

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today announced its Featured Franchisees of the Year at the company’s One Team Convention. Every year, the company recognizes the top franchisees for business performance across a series of key metrics, honoring three Featured Franchisees of the Year for their success, community involvement and brand ambassadorship.



“Our franchisees’ resilient and bold behaviors were instrumental to our success in the 2022 tax season,” said Bob Moretti, Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations at H&R Block. “We are honored to recognize our associates and franchisees who demonstrate a daily commitment to clients, while also giving back to their communities.”

H&R Block's Featured Franchisees of the Year, Elite 25 and Top 100 include:

Featured Franchisees of the Year

Mary K. Harris, Illinois

Nathan Cour, Connecticut

Dan Dever & Nikki Sundstedt, California



Elite 25

Bonnie Arnold, Indiana

Vickie Croteau, Maine

Lori Dagenhart, Maryland

James M. Floyd Jr., Georgia

Tran Forbes, Virginia

Roberta Gann, Michigan

Teri Golibart & Jason Rogers, Texas

Dawn M. Grode, Wisconsin

Terri Henson, Texas

Sue L. Kies, Illinois

Joanne Kopanski & Tina Atkinson, North Carolina

Lillie Lecher, Nebraska

Tracy Lee, Colorado

Cathy & Eric Linder, Florida

Amanda Rhoton, Indiana

Karol Saritas, California

Johnnie Smith Jr., Florida

Roger Sorensen, Nebraska

Jason Suchland, Michigan



Top 100

John Alexander Alba, EA CCA, California

Tamara & Dean Ammerman, Kentucky

Keri Amos-Sorenson, Idaho

Mark & Sharlene Bell, Utah

Armando Belmudez, California

Joan Bengford, Iowa

Michael Beovides & Peggy Herrera Beovides, Florida

Kathy J. Bollone & Misty R. Bollone, Michigan

Edward Bonaccorsi II, Massachusetts

Denise Borchard & Tina Candy, Michigan

Athena Bradley, Oklahoma

Maura Breslin, Vermont

Greg Bruley, Minnesota

Charles Buck, Michigan

Kay Cain, Missouri

Becky L. Carney, Tennessee

Laura Corder, Colorado

Sang Chang, CPA & Jongsoon Kim, California

Justin Davidson & Zaneta Davidson, Arkansas

Wanda DeLong, Virginia

Scott Derwick, New York & Pennsylvania

Kim Dorion, Wisconsin

Dawn K. Every & Christy Field, New York

Kim Foister & Cindy Bullington, Georgia

Amie & Rob Fuller, Utah

Paula Geschwind, Michigan

James Gobeli & Jody Gobeli, Iowa

Andrea Gouchenour, Montana

Jennifer Grant & Francis Grant, South Carolina

Debra Gruzosky, Indiana

Fatima Guadri, CPA EA, New York

Dawn Heisler, Minnesota

Debra Henning, Pennsylvania

Eric & Ann Himschoot, Florida

Sheryl Holliday, Ohio

Catherine Hope, Maine

Teresa House, Minnesota

Elizabeth Houston, Indiana

Sybil Keach & Gregory Hanville, Indiana

Birgit Klockmann, Arizona & California

Lisa Knepp, Indiana

Eileen A. Kopaczewski, Wisconsin

Samantha Larney, Kansas

John & Maureen La Rose, Florida

Corey Lee, Minnesota

Deborah Luginbuh, Ohio

Olivia Ly, Massachusetts

Angela Martin, Hometown

Michael Martin & Kelly Holmes, South Carolina

Carlos Martinez, Florida

Karen Mehta, California

Mary Ann Mullen, Missouri

Elizabeth Norris, New Jersey

Lisa Norstrom, Ohio

Kevin Olson, Oregon

Stephen & Claudia Parker, North Carolina

Kathy Raymond, Texas

Jennifer & Travis Reckinger, Kentucky

Rick Renzelman, New Hampshire

Chuck Riggs, Missouri

Keith Robertson & Bliss Ballew, Texas

Cheri Forbis, Kansas

Sue Ann Strobel Sanders, Indiana

Lori Scallon, Iowa

Leo J. Schlangen, Minnesota

Amanda Sells, Iowa

Keith Shearrer, Texas

Roosvelt Simil, Georgia

Rebecca Smith, North Carolina

Mark Sternberg, New Jersey

Paula Strasheim, Nebraska

Aaron Taylor, Utah

Alan Twombly, Oregon

Timothy & Adela Walsleben, Texas

Tonjia Willis, Oklahoma

Chris Wilson, North Carolina & Virginia

Denise Zaharoff & Patrick Zaharoff, Georgia



About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a mobile-first, small-business bank account and bookkeeping solution, that manages bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

CONTACT: For Further Information Investor Relations: Michaella Gallina, (816) 854-3022, michaella.gallina@hrblock.com Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com Media Relations: Angela Davied, (816) 854-5798, angela.davied@hrblock.com



