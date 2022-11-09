H&R Block Celebrates Exemplary Franchisees for Their Leadership and Commitment to Community Involvement
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today announced its Featured Franchisees of the Year at the company’s One Team Convention. Every year, the company recognizes the top franchisees for business performance across a series of key metrics, honoring three Featured Franchisees of the Year for their success, community involvement and brand ambassadorship.
“Our franchisees’ resilient and bold behaviors were instrumental to our success in the 2022 tax season,” said Bob Moretti, Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations at H&R Block. “We are honored to recognize our associates and franchisees who demonstrate a daily commitment to clients, while also giving back to their communities.”
H&R Block's Featured Franchisees of the Year, Elite 25 and Top 100 include:
Featured Franchisees of the Year
Mary K. Harris, Illinois
Nathan Cour, Connecticut
Dan Dever & Nikki Sundstedt, California
Elite 25
Bonnie Arnold, Indiana
Vickie Croteau, Maine
Lori Dagenhart, Maryland
James M. Floyd Jr., Georgia
Tran Forbes, Virginia
Roberta Gann, Michigan
Teri Golibart & Jason Rogers, Texas
Dawn M. Grode, Wisconsin
Terri Henson, Texas
Sue L. Kies, Illinois
Joanne Kopanski & Tina Atkinson, North Carolina
Lillie Lecher, Nebraska
Tracy Lee, Colorado
Cathy & Eric Linder, Florida
Amanda Rhoton, Indiana
Karol Saritas, California
Johnnie Smith Jr., Florida
Roger Sorensen, Nebraska
Jason Suchland, Michigan
Top 100
John Alexander Alba, EA CCA, California
Tamara & Dean Ammerman, Kentucky
Keri Amos-Sorenson, Idaho
Mark & Sharlene Bell, Utah
Armando Belmudez, California
Joan Bengford, Iowa
Michael Beovides & Peggy Herrera Beovides, Florida
Kathy J. Bollone & Misty R. Bollone, Michigan
Edward Bonaccorsi II, Massachusetts
Denise Borchard & Tina Candy, Michigan
Athena Bradley, Oklahoma
Maura Breslin, Vermont
Greg Bruley, Minnesota
Charles Buck, Michigan
Kay Cain, Missouri
Becky L. Carney, Tennessee
Laura Corder, Colorado
Sang Chang, CPA & Jongsoon Kim, California
Justin Davidson & Zaneta Davidson, Arkansas
Wanda DeLong, Virginia
Scott Derwick, New York & Pennsylvania
Kim Dorion, Wisconsin
Dawn K. Every & Christy Field, New York
Kim Foister & Cindy Bullington, Georgia
Amie & Rob Fuller, Utah
Paula Geschwind, Michigan
James Gobeli & Jody Gobeli, Iowa
Andrea Gouchenour, Montana
Jennifer Grant & Francis Grant, South Carolina
Debra Gruzosky, Indiana
Fatima Guadri, CPA EA, New York
Dawn Heisler, Minnesota
Debra Henning, Pennsylvania
Eric & Ann Himschoot, Florida
Sheryl Holliday, Ohio
Catherine Hope, Maine
Teresa House, Minnesota
Elizabeth Houston, Indiana
Sybil Keach & Gregory Hanville, Indiana
Birgit Klockmann, Arizona & California
Lisa Knepp, Indiana
Eileen A. Kopaczewski, Wisconsin
Samantha Larney, Kansas
John & Maureen La Rose, Florida
Corey Lee, Minnesota
Deborah Luginbuh, Ohio
Olivia Ly, Massachusetts
Angela Martin, Hometown
Michael Martin & Kelly Holmes, South Carolina
Carlos Martinez, Florida
Karen Mehta, California
Mary Ann Mullen, Missouri
Elizabeth Norris, New Jersey
Lisa Norstrom, Ohio
Kevin Olson, Oregon
Stephen & Claudia Parker, North Carolina
Kathy Raymond, Texas
Jennifer & Travis Reckinger, Kentucky
Rick Renzelman, New Hampshire
Chuck Riggs, Missouri
Keith Robertson & Bliss Ballew, Texas
Cheri Forbis, Kansas
Sue Ann Strobel Sanders, Indiana
Lori Scallon, Iowa
Leo J. Schlangen, Minnesota
Amanda Sells, Iowa
Keith Shearrer, Texas
Roosvelt Simil, Georgia
Rebecca Smith, North Carolina
Mark Sternberg, New Jersey
Paula Strasheim, Nebraska
Aaron Taylor, Utah
Alan Twombly, Oregon
Timothy & Adela Walsleben, Texas
Tonjia Willis, Oklahoma
Chris Wilson, North Carolina & Virginia
Denise Zaharoff & Patrick Zaharoff, Georgia
