Hallador Energy Company Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Investor Call

Hallador Energy Company
·1 min read
TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company today announced that the Company plans to release its 3rd quarter 2021 financial results on Form 10-Q after the markets close on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. EST to discuss the 3rd quarter 2021 financial results.

The call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under events and available for a limited time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Domestic Callers Toll-free (888) 347-5317

Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9657

Conference ID #: Hallador Energy Company HNRG call

Conference replay through Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Domestic Callers Toll-free (877) 344-7529

Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9658

Replay Access Code: 10159876

Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.


CONTACT: Contact: Investor Relations, (303) 839-5504


    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides the key numbers from Apple's Q4 earnings report.&nbsp;

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

    It's not just Halloween decorations that are putting a fright into Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) investors today. As of 10:53 a.m. EDT, shares of Proto Labs had plummeted 18.5%. Overshadowing the fact that it reported a company quarterly record, Proto Labs missed the consensus revenue estimate of $127.3 million, and it reported sales of $125.3 million.

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down what's driving the push to get Shiba Inu on Robinhood.

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

    Hydrogen stocks made big moves Thursday as investors bid the clean energy stocks higher after big news from the industry hit the headlines even as President Joe Biden presented a watered-down infrastructure bill at Capitol Hill. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) were trading up 11.6%, 8.3%, and 8.5%, respectively. Aviation firm ZeroAvia just announced that it's developing a 19-seater aircraft that'll fly "entirely on hydrogen," with the first such commercial passenger flight expected to fly between the U.K. and Netherlands by 2024.

    Ford Motor joined General Motors with a mixed report for the third quarter Wednesday. But Ford hiked full-year guidance and reinstated its dividend, after GM guided toward the "high end" of its 2021 earnings forecast.

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are rising sharply in response to the company's third-quarter earnings call. Teladoc didn't raise the top end of its full-year revenue outlook, but the company did tighten up the expected range. Teladoc Health lost $84.3 million during the third quarter, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

    Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) stock is making big gains following the company's third-quarter earnings release. The radio-frequency identification (RFID) specialist's share price was up roughly 25% on Thursday's trading as of 1:45 p.m. EDT. Impinj issued its Q3 results after the market closed on Oct. 27, posting sales and earnings results for the period that beat the average analyst targets.

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.

    Giant auto maker Ford's earnings, operating profit, and sales all topped Wall Street's views. The reinstated dividend was icing on the cake.

    Amazon.com Inc. missed expectations on profit and sales for the third quarter as its profit declined by the largest percentage in more than four years, the retailer announced Thursday, while also delivering a disappointing holiday forecast.

    Apple, the world’s most valuable tech company, reported record revenue for a September quarter — but its stock slid after sales fell short of expectations and execs warned of ongoing supply-chain problems. The company reported posted $83.4 billion in revenue, up 29% year over year, and net income of $20.6 billion (or quarterly earnings per […]

    (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Donald Trump, bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with the former president's new social media venture. Greene bought shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 22, the day they rose in value by as much as 1,650% from what they were worth before the deal, as amateur traders and Trump supporters snapped them up, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday. The shares of the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have given up most of their gains since Greene invested on Friday.

    Starbucks barely beat Wall Street's estimates on profit, and sales and revenue missed expectations.

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 1.8% to 7.4%, are the perfect place for investors to put their money to work during a downturn.

    Zendesk stock plunged after Q3 earnings met views and it announced the acquisition of Momentive and its SurveyMonkey market research platform.