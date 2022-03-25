U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +0.26 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3189
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0600
    -0.2600 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,381.80
    +388.64 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.74
    +2.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Twitter will host 'Halo' watch parties starting March 28th

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Paramount+

Paramount+ is kicking off its Twitter watch parties with one of the service's more important shows. Twitter and Paramount+ are kicking off a series of watch parties for the Halo TV series that will give fans chances to discuss episodes in shared moments. The run begins today (March 25th) at 6PM Eastern with a 'pre-show' through the official account, with executive producer Kiki Wolfkill and stars Olive Gray and Kate Kennedy meeting online to discuss the series and offer a behind-the-scenes look.

From then on, you can expect nine regular "after-show" parties. The first takes place March 28th at 4PM Eastern, but you can expect a weekly cadence of parties starting April 1st at a similar time. The virtual festivities end on May 20th. The streams will include celebrity Halo enthusiasts, fan segments and other reasons to tune in.

Twitter and Paramount+ aren't shy about the rationale behind the get-togethers. They're hoping to recreate the "water cooler effect" of conventional TV, where you rush to share your opinions and speculation about an episode. This probably won't turn Halo into a Game of Thrones-style blockbuster that has everyone talking, but it might provide a sense of community that keeps you invested. If nothing else, it shows what you can expect from future parties.

