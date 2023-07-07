Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) shareholders have endured a 21% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) share price is down 23% in the last year. That's well below the market return of 12%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 18% over three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 13% in the last 90 days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Hanover Insurance Group saw its earnings per share drop below zero. Some investors no doubt dumped the stock as a result. However, there may be an opportunity for investors if the company can recover.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Hanover Insurance Group shareholders are down 21% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 12%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.7% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hanover Insurance Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Hanover Insurance Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

