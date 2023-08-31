Harnessing the Sun's Potential: Why JinkoSolar and Canadian Solar Are Shining

If you're an investor looking for a sector that promises to shine brighter than most, it's time to cast your eyes on the solar energy industry. And why wouldn't you? The timing seems reasonable, with many best and top solar stocks to buy. Investing in solar stocks has become increasingly appealing as the global solar power market experiences robust growth. According to Fortune Business Insights, this market is projected to surge from $234.86 billion in 2022 to an impressive $373.84 billion by 2029.

This indicates a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Moreover, Precedence Research projects that the global solar power market size will be around a staggering $368.63 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Why Invest in Solar Energy?

Why the surge in interest and investment, you might wonder? The answer is a complex yet straightforward amalgamation of environmental consciousness, technological advancements, and supportive governmental policies. As the world grapples with climate change and depleting fossil fuels, the shift towards renewable energy sources has moved from a choice to a necessity. Consequently, the market's positive connotation isn't just transient but reflects a durable trend.

Identifying Promising Solar Stocks

I am employing GuruFocus's All-In-One Screener as my analysis tool to identify the most promising solar stocks. This screener is well-regarded for its ability to provide comprehensive insights across multiple financial metrics. For my evaluation, I focus on three key indicators: Return on Equity (ROE), total revenue growth rate, and the forward Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for valuation. By utilizing these metrics, I aim to single out solar companies that have strong profitability and financial health and offer good value in future earnings.

As we proceed, we will delve into the specifics of two high-quality solar stocks with strong financial performance and a promising outlook according to our chosen metrics. The goal is to present you with well-rounded analyses that can inform your investment decisions, offering quantitative data and qualitative insights into the long-term viability and impact of these companies in the renewable energy landscape. So, let's look closer and determine which solar stocks shine the brightest regarding investment potential.

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS): A Resilient Contender

In a solar industry marked by uncertainty and fluctuating trends, JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS) emerges as a resilient contender with its standout financial performance in the second quarter of 2023. Despite the challenges the solar sector faces, JinkoSolar continues to position itself as one of the best solar stocks to buy. With a year-to-date return of -19.27%, the company might not have had the smoothest ride, but its recent earnings report is illuminating a path toward brighter days.

JinkoSolar's financials for the second quarter of 2023 reveal an impressive growth trajectory. The company reported a staggering 62.86% year-over-year increase in revenue, amounting to CNY 30.69 billion. What truly catches the eye is JinkoSolar's net income, which surged by an astounding 309.56%, reaching CNY 1.31 billion. Such exceptional growth translated to a diluted EPS 22.2, marking a remarkable 276.19% increase. These figures showcase JinkoSolar's ability to weather challenges and exemplify its capacity to innovate and thrive in the dynamic solar energy landscape.

JinkoSolar's Financial Performance and Future Prospects

JinkoSolar's recent performance cements its position among its solar peers and across the broader market spectrum. With a net profit margin of 4.26%, the company showcases an impressive 228.7% improvement compared to last year. This signifies efficient cost management and an enhanced ability to turn revenue into profit. Furthermore, JinkoSolar's operating income witnessed a monumental surge of 1678.65%, amounting to CNY 2.09 billion (around $325 million). Such remarkable numbers solidify JinkoSolar's prowess in generating revenue and converting it into substantial operational gains.

The company's exceptional earnings performance is further highlighted by its earnings per share (EPS), beating estimates by a whopping 179.99% in June 2023. Looking ahead, JinkoSolar's three-year revenue growth rate per share stands at an impressive 33.4, surpassing 87.18% of its competitors in the Semiconductors industry. Furthermore, its projected 3-5-year revenue growth rate 22.1 ranks better than 87.41% of companies in the same industry bracket, underlining its potential to deliver consistent growth.

JinkoSolar's Return on Equity (ROE) of 19.61% outperforms 83.97% of its semiconductor peers, reflecting its adeptness at generating returns on shareholder investments. With a forward Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio of 4.57, JinkoSolar appears to be favorably priced compared to 97.84% of similar companies. This suggests that the market might not be fully pricing in the growth potential that JinkoSolar possesses.

While the solar industry faces its share of challenges and uncertainties, JinkoSolar's remarkable earnings report for the second quarter of 2023 underscores its resilience, innovation, and potential for growth. As solar energy gains momentum and the world moves towards sustainable solutions, JinkoSolar is a notable player. Investors seeking exposure to the solar sector might find the company to be an intriguing addition to their portfolios, considering its consistent track record of revenue growth, solid earnings performance, and competitive valuation.

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ): A Sun-Kissed Contender

It's no secret that the solar energy sector is shining bright in the investment landscape, with increasing consumers and businesses turning toward renewable energy solutions. Amidst this backdrop, Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) emerges as a sun-kissed contender. Although the stock has experienced a slump, declining around 29% over the past six months, savvy investors should consider this a window of opportunity rather than a red flag. In its latest earnings report for June 2023, Canadian Solar posted a revenue of $2.36 billion, marking a modest year-over-year growth of 2%. Where it truly dazzled was in its net income, which skyrocketed by an eye-popping 128% to approximately $170 million. Earnings per share followed suit, beating estimates by a whopping 139%. These metrics are robust indicators of the company's operational efficiency and profitability, with a net profit margin of around 7% and an operating income of about $224.1 million, up 93% year-over-year.

Canadian Solar's Growth Metrics and Future Prospects

Yet, what sets Canadian Solar apart in the sea of solar stocks? For one, it's ranked better than 84% of companies in the semiconductor industry regarding its future 3-5 year EPS growth rate of 25%. Regarding the total revenue growth rate for the same period, it outranks 92% of its peers. Furthermore, it boasts a return on equity percentage of approximately 20.5%, ranking higher than 85% of 936 companies in its industry. Couple that with a forward P/E ratio of 5.75better than a staggering 97% of 139 companies in the semiconductors industryand you have a solar stock that's not just keeping pace with industry trends but leading the pack.

While there have been some headwinds, like the company reducing its revenue outlook for Q3 and the full fiscal year, it's important to note that Canadian Solar is cementing long-term partnerships. The company recently secured a deal to supply 1,200 megawatt-hours of energy storage products to an Arizona project and won a 20-year tolling contract in the same state. In addition, its planned Texas plant won a large module order from EDF.

When it comes to investing in top solar stocks, Canadian Solar offers a compelling narrative. Its superior growth metrics, industry-leading ranks, and strategic business deals position it as one of the best solar stocks for those looking to add renewable energy flair to their portfolios.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

