Harrow Health (HROW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Harrow Health (HROW) closed at $18.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.99% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 9.78%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical and drug compounding company had lost 14.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 2.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Harrow Health will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Harrow Health is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 200%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.32 million, up 25.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $140.6 million, which would represent changes of +20% and +58.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Harrow Health. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Harrow Health is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Harrow Health's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 305.92. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.83, so we one might conclude that Harrow Health is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

