The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.42 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Hartford Financial Services Group's shares on or after the 31st of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.42 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.70 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hartford Financial Services Group has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current stock price of $68.65. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Hartford Financial Services Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Hartford Financial Services Group paid out a comfortable 28% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Hartford Financial Services Group's earnings per share have risen 19% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Hartford Financial Services Group has delivered an average of 16% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is Hartford Financial Services Group worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, Hartford Financial Services Group appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

