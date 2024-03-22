HashiCorp Inc CEO and Chairman David Mcjannet Sells 33,331 Shares

HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ:HCP), a company specializing in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. CEO and Chairman David Mcjannet sold 33,331 shares of the company on March 21, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 418,465 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at HashiCorp Inc, with a total of 67 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.On the day of the sale, shares of HashiCorp Inc were trading at $27.38, valuing the company at a market cap of $5.409 billion.

The insider's recent sell may be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and potential future stock movement. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the company's performance when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

