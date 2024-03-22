HashiCorp Inc CFO Navam Welihinda Sells 9,153 Shares

Navam Welihinda, Chief Financial Officer of HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ:HCP), sold 9,153 shares of the company on March 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, Navam Welihinda has sold a total of 183,183 shares of HashiCorp Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

HashiCorp Inc is a software company that provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions. The company's products enable organizations to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application.

The insider transaction history for HashiCorp Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 67 insider sells recorded over the past year compared to only 1 insider buy. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of HashiCorp Inc were trading at $27.39 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.409 billion.

The insider's sale is part of a broader pattern of insider transactions at HashiCorp Inc, which may be of interest to investors and analysts monitoring the company's stock performance and insider activities.

