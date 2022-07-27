U.S. markets closed

Havertys to Host Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on August 3

Havertys
  • HVT
  • HVT-A

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 2, after the market closes.

The company will host a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, August 3, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of its operations.

Havertys invites interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call on its website at http://ir.havertys.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on August 3.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys.com.

Havertys, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Press release picture
Havertys, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Press release picture

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary

SOURCE: Havertys




https://www.accesswire.com/710001/Havertys-to-Host-Second-Quarter-2022-Earnings-Conference-Call-on-August-3

