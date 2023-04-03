U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,133.00
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,590.00
    +130.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,192.00
    -109.75 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.20
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.17
    +4.50 (+5.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.50
    +9.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0872
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    +0.0210 (+0.60%)
     

  • Vix

    19.69
    +0.67 (+3.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2381
    +0.0048 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0950
    +0.2980 (+0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,092.44
    -175.96 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.47
    +0.26 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,670.26
    +38.52 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Haydock Finance Goes Live with Flex - NETSOL’s Cloud-Based Calculation Engine

NETSOL Technologies Inc.
·3 min read
NETSOL Technologies Inc.
NETSOL Technologies Inc.

CALABASAS, Calif., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, has announced that Haydock Finance has signed up for and gone live with Flex - NETSOL’s API-first and cloud-based calculation engine. The sign-up and go-live covers the deployment of Flex for the business finance provider in the United Kingdom.

“Flex was launched as the first product of ‘Appex Now’, which is essentially the first marketplace developed specifically for the global credit, finance and leasing industry by NETSOL,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies, Inc. “While more products are to be launched as part of the marketplace, it gives me great pleasure that Haydock Finance has signed-up and gone live with our calculation engine in the United Kingdom for out-of-the-box integration into their ecosystem.”

“We were approached by Haydock Finance Head of Vendor, Mike Boyes, who wanted to support his vendors by offering an online quotation tool that would provide fast, accurate payments and rates. Haydock has started using a custom micro front-end, integrated with our powerful, pure-play calculation engine Flex, embedded in an iframe on their website to which their Vendors already have access,” he further stated. “Now, vendors can independently and accurately calculate quotations and rates including APR, yield, and flat rates. This will substantially save time for the vendors, increase efficiency, reduce application submission time as well as decrease engagement of the client’s sales team in the quotation process.”

“NETSOL is a highly regarded IT provider in the United Kingdom and globally,” said Mike Boyes. “By opting for Flex, our Vendor customers can assess quotations quickly whilst customer facing and via desktop or mobile. This software also meant less reliance on our customers having to call the team to provide quotations over the phone. We were really impressed with the simple onboarding process and implementation was super quick as we had Flex integrated into our website within a couple of days. Furthermore, we found out calculations done via Flex to be 100% accurate matching to our business requirements, enabling quick out-of-the-box integration and without having to change anything.”

About NETSOL Technologies
NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1750 professionals placed in strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NETSOL’s solutions help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

About Haydock Finance
Haydock Finance is an SME finance specialist who has been supporting UK SME growth for over 40 years. With a lending book size in excess of £600 million, they work closely with a nationwide portfolio of introducers to provide a high level of expertise and dedicated support for a variety of funding solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact:

IMS Investor Relations
netsol@imsinvestorrelations.com
+1 203-972-9200


Recommended Stories

  • First Republic Bank and JPMorgan are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    First Republic Bank and JPMorgan are part of Zacks Earnings Preview.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Liz Weston: Will you face a tax bomb in retirement?

    The money you’re stuffing into your 401(k) and other retirement accounts has to be withdrawn someday. If you’re not strategic about how you save, you could face unnecessarily high tax bills and inflated Medicare premiums in retirement — plus, you could be saddling your heirs with higher taxes. “You do not want to be in the position as some clients are that all of their funds are inside of a tax-deferred account,” says Pam Ladd, senior manager of personal financial planning at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • How Warren Buffett could steal the show in the second quarter: Morning Brief

    Be ready to take notes from Warren Buffett. More on that, and what else to know in markets on Monday, April 3, 2023.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Exxon, Chevron, Tesla, WWE, Life Storage, and More

    Shares of Exxon, Chevron, and other energy giants surge after OPEC+ surprises markets with a cut in oil production, Tesla sets a quarterly record for vehicle deliveries, and WWE is being acquired by Endeavor.

  • Oil prices, oil stocks surge on OPEC+ move

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets, though the dollar failed to hold onto its early gains. Brent crude futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.77% to $84.52 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Apple Stock Is Nearing Its Previous Peak. iPhone Demand Could Help It Soar, Analyst Says.

    Strong iPhone demand in Asia and an acceleration in services revenue bode well for Apple stock, analysts at Wedbush say.

  • Plug Power Stock Falls as Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Target in Half

    Analyst Andrew Percoco lowered his rating on the shares to the equivalent of Hold from Buy. HIs target for the price went to $15 a share from $35.

  • Wells Fargo's departure leaves Chester without bank branch in central business district

    Wells Fargo & Co.'s plan to close its branch at 501 Avenue of the States in Chester will leave TD Bank as the lone bank or credit union with a retail location in the city of roughly 33,000 residents. In a statement, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) said it made the “difficult decision” to close the Chester branch, effective June 21. It will also keep an ATM at that location and continue to support organizations such as Drexel Neumann Academy, Chester Improvement Project and Foundation for Delaware County.

  • China EV Sales Rebound Further In March For BYD, Li Auto And XPeng, But Nio Lags

    After a rough start to 2023, China EV sales are generally rebounding. Tesla rivals BYD, Li Auto, Nio and XPeng reported March and Q1 sales.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • Home working deals blow to defence companies in race with Russia and China

    The rise of home working has left defence companies unable to hire crucial talent as they attempt to counter Russia and China, one of the industry's largest players has said.

  • AI Stocks: In Case You Missed It This Week On Artificial Intelligence News

    With investors homing in on AI stocks, management at many companies continued to call out generative AI on earnings calls with analysts.