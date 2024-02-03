Michael Cuffe, EVP and Chief Clinical Officer of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA), sold 3,200 shares of the company on January 31, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

HCA Healthcare Inc is a health care services company that operates hospitals, freestanding surgery centers, emergency rooms, urgent care centers, and other health care facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's facilities are known for providing a full range of health care services to meet the needs of the communities they serve.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,756 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for HCA Healthcare Inc shows a pattern of selling activity, with 0 insider buys and 14 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of HCA Healthcare Inc were trading at $306.79, resulting in a market cap of $82,819.605 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 16.30, which is below the industry median of 27.05 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $306.79 and a GuruFocus Value of $304.39, HCA Healthcare Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

HCA Healthcare Inc EVP Michael Cuffe Sells 3,200 Shares

