HCA Healthcare Inc's SVP & Chief Nurse Executive Sammie Mosier Sells Company Shares

Sammie Mosier, SVP & Chief Nurse Executive of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA), has sold 1,645 shares of the company on February 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $312 per share, resulting in a total value of $513,240.

HCA Healthcare Inc operates in the healthcare sector, primarily in the provision of health care services. The company's facilities include hospitals, freestanding surgery centers, emergency rooms, urgent care centers, and physician clinics. With a diverse portfolio of healthcare services, HCA Healthcare Inc is known for delivering quality patient care and fostering a supportive environment for healthcare professionals.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,645 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for HCA Healthcare Inc shows a pattern of 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of HCA Healthcare Inc were trading at $312, giving the company a market capitalization of $82.123 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 16.17, which is below the industry median of 26.91 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.02, with a GF Value of $304.66, indicating that HCA Healthcare Inc is considered Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity within the company, providing investors with a visual representation of insider transactions over time.

The GF Value image provides a graphical view of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are just one of many factors that should be considered when evaluating a company's financial health and investment potential.

