Health Catalyst (HCAT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Health Catalyst (HCAT) reported $73.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. EPS of $0.05 for the same period compares to -$0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $72.67 million, representing a surprise of +0.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +266.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Health Catalyst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Professional services : $25.89 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $26.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

Revenue- Technology : $47.32 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $46.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

Adjusted Gross Profit- Technology : $32.03 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $32.26 million.

Adjusted Gross Profit- Professional Services: $4.39 million versus $5.43 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

Shares of Health Catalyst have returned +10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

