Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) shareholders have endured a 61% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) shareholders. So they might be feeling emotional about the 61% share price collapse, in that time. Contrary to the longer term story, the last month has been good for stockholders, with a share price gain of 9.1%. However, this may be a matter of broader market optimism, since stocks are up 5.1% in the same time.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because Health Catalyst made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, Health Catalyst grew revenue at 19% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So some shareholders would be frustrated with the compound loss of 17% per year. The market must have had really high expectations to be disappointed with this progress. So this is one stock that might be worth investigating further, or even adding to your watchlist.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Health Catalyst will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

Over the last year, Health Catalyst shareholders took a loss of 19%. In contrast the market gained about 12%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Unfortunately, the longer term story isn't pretty, with investment losses running at 17% per year over three years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Health Catalyst you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

