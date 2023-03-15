U.S. markets open in 4 hours 52 minutes

Health Cloud Market Projected To Hit USD 115.7 Billion at a 15.6% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Drives Global Health Cloud Market

New York, US, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Health Cloud Market By Component, By Deployment By Application Forecast till 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 15.6% to attain a valuation of around USD 115.7 Billion by the end of 2030.

The global health cloud market is likely to witness a constant rise in the future years. The growing adoption of cloud computing in various small, medium, and large healthcare setups worldwide would drive market growth.

Digital healthcare delivery is garnering significant prominence. The proliferation of public, private, and hybrid multi-cloud solutions has opened new avenues for clinical and non-clinical applications beyond traditional data management. Health providers need intelligent, scalable, and secure solutions to support their response to the public health emergency and maintain patient engagement.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8075

Health Cloud Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics

Details

Health Cloud Market Size by 2030

USD 115.7 Billion (2030)

Health Cloud Market CAGR during 2022-2030

15.6%

Base Year

2021

Forecast

2022-2030

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Key Market Drivers

Rapid advancements in technology are creating new opportunities for digitalization across the healthcare sector.

Competitive Landscape 

The health cloud market attracts many entrants, demonstrating high growth potential. Providers strive to develop innovative technologies and best practices. Payers incorporate strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and collaboration to gain a significant market share.

They invest substantially in developing unique technologies and acquiring promising companies to increase their global footprints. Expansion plans also help them to fetch larger turnovers. Acquiring cloud computing and data center service providers helps industry players to foster their communication infrastructure portfolio.

For instance, on Mar. 7, 2023, TELUS Health, a global healthcare leader, announced a collaboration with Accenture on the digital transformation of its television and digital life businesses. Accenture will lead the development of TELUS' next-generation entertainment and personalized digital life platform for its customers. Together, the companies will transform TELUS' television business into a more efficient, agile, and digitally skilled organization.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Health Cloud Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/health-cloud-market-8075

TELUS Health provides preventative healthcare and wellness solutions for employees and families. Millions of health professionals worldwide leverage the combination of TELUS' digital and data analytics capabilities to improve remedial, preventative & mental health outcomes dramatically. Accenture will support TELUS' digital transformation, including cloud-native software engineering on Google Cloud, product engineering transformation & consulting capabilities, systems integration services, and infrastructure & application outsourcing.

Players leading the global health cloud market include Microsoft Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Salesforce.com Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), General Electric Company (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), ClearData Networks Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), PLEXIS Healthcare Systems (US), Carecloud Corporation (US), Carestream Health (US), Sectra AB (Sweden), Athenahealth, Inc. (US), and Eclinicalworks, LLC (US), among others.

Industry Trends

The ever-growing data usages and the evolving connectivity services in terms of reliability, latency, and symmetry are vital, particularly for the healthcare sector. This, along with the increased focus on the quality of connectivity, drives the expansion of the communications infrastructure sector. The spurting increase in digital healthcare data provides significant impetus to the growth of the market.

Increasing demand for transformational payment modes alongside the surging patient pool provides ample growth opportunities. Moreover, technological advances, alongside increasing healthcare expenditures, propel market growth. The deployment of cloud computing and the implementation of various analytical tools substantiate the growth of the market, triggering operational efficiency.

Buy this Premium Report Now:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8075

Additionally, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) that provides opportunities for seamless integration of the method acts as a key growth driver. However, increasing concerns about cybersecurity and data theft impede the market's growth. Cloud adoption poses serious risks to healthcare and finance. Nevertheless, the growing digital transformation and healthcare providers' focus on providing quality care would support the market growth.

Segments

The health cloud market report is segmented into components, deployments, service models, applications, end users, and regions. The component segment is sub-segmented into software and services (consulting, implementation and maintenance, and training). The deployment segment is sub-segmented into private, public, and hybrid cloud. The service model segment is sub-segmented into IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS.

The application segment is sub-segmented into clinical data management, analytics & reporting, data storage, care management, and others. The end user segment is sub-segmented into hospitals, diagnostic and imaging centers, pharmacies, ambulatory centers, and others. By regions, the health cloud market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Rest-of-the-World.

Geographical Analysis

North America leads the global health cloud market. The presence of an infrastructural setup and major players is expected to trigger high growth in the coming years. Besides, the high integration of IT and IoT in the sector impacts market revenues positively. Players try to capitalize on these provisions as they have the structural scope to optimize the potential.

The well-developed healthcare infrastructure can also be regarded as a major impetus provider. Technology partners try to fill critical gaps to help healthcare organizations accelerate their transformation efforts for better business outcomes. The North American health cloud market is expected to witness massive traction over the assessment period.

Ask To Expert:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/8075

Europe stands second in the global health cloud market, following the trail set by North America. The rising economy in the region, alongside the presence of notable market players, allows the market to witness promising growth, holding substantial promise for the market. Leading cloud and digital transformation providers in this region offer managed services and data analytics solutions for the healthcare and life sciences industry.

The Asia Pacific health cloud market is anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years. Factors such as the rapidly growing markets in emerging economies like India, China, Australia, and others project high growth for the regional market, providing scope for expansion. Health cloud providers in this region have old expertise in digital transformation, including cloud security & compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical & business performance optimization.

Related Reports:

Emotion Analytics Market By Type, By End-User - Forecast 2030

5G IoT Market Research Report By Type, By Service - Forecast till 2030

Enterprise Key Management Market By Type, By End-Users - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


