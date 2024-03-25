Health eCareers Publishes 2024 Job Seeker Trends Report

Report Reveals Key Factors Shaping the Healthcare Recruitment and Retention Landscape

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Health eCareers, North America's leading recruitment and career network serving healthcare professionals, employers, and associations, announced today the publication of its 2024 Job Seeker Trends Report.

Based on more than 500 survey responses collected in October 2023, the report was created to help healthcare recruiters and hiring managers better navigate today's employment landscape. Respondents included physicians/surgeons, registered nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, advanced practice registered nurses, and licensed practical and vocational nurses.

"With massive provider shortages predicted over the next decade - coupled with a growing demand for care - it's more important than ever that healthcare employers work to retain their best employees while also securing additional staff," said Blake Aldridge, vice president of marketing at Health eCareers. "This new report looks at a number of trends that are likely impacting their efforts."

Topics covered in the report include healthcare provider job satisfaction, attitudes towards compensation, desirable benefits and non-compensation factors, the prevalence of burnout and workplace violence, and current job search practices.

"The data reveals that while 64 percent of healthcare professionals are satisfied with their jobs, 22 percent still anticipate changing employers within the next year," added Aldridge. "The biggest reasons included higher compensation, better working hours, and a better work environment."

Additional highlights from Health eCareer's 2024 Job Seeker Trends Report include:

Forty percent of healthcare providers do not believe they are paid fairly, though 62 percent would accept lower pay in exchange for important benefits.

Health insurance, 401k plans, and better work/life balance were the three most important benefits cited by the professionals surveyed.

Most healthcare job seekers rely on healthcare-specific job boards and networking in their job search.

While including salary details in a job post will attract more candidates, using certain red flag words will deter them from applying.

Healthcare organizations can download a complete copy of the report from Health eCareers at https://store.healthecareers.com/resources/physician-recruitment/the-2024-jobseeker-report.

About Health eCareers

Health eCareers brings together physicians, surgeons, nurses, nurse practitioners, PAs, and CRNAs with jobs and career resources in every medical specialty. With thousands of healthcare employers across the United States, and an exclusive network of premier healthcare associations and community partners, Health eCareers supports qualified healthcare providers in finding opportunities with employers that are looking for top talent. To learn more, visit healthecareers.com or find us on Facebook and Twitter. Health eCareers is part of the Everyday Health Group.

Contact Information:

Stephanie Davis

Content Marketing Manager

stephanie.davis@healthecareers.com

