U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,320.25
    +16.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,410.00
    +143.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,054.50
    +49.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.40
    +9.70 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.93
    +6.52 (+6.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.90
    -9.90 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    25.26
    -0.28 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1105
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7860
    +0.0790 (+4.63%)
     

  • Vix

    33.12
    +2.97 (+9.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3349
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3900
    +0.5000 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,678.93
    -872.73 (-1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    983.82
    +6.83 (+0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.41
    +57.21 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

HealthEquity Named One of the Nation’s Top Workplaces

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HealthEquity, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HQY
    Watchlist
HealthEquity, Inc.
HealthEquity, Inc.

Receives recognition after employees give HealthEquity high marks in national independent survey

DRAPER, Utah, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) (“HealthEquity”), a leading administrator of health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits, was named to the 2022 Top Workplace USA list, a designation solely based on employee feedback.

“This honor is a testament to our amazing team and the ‘Purple’ culture they exemplify,” said CEO Jon Kessler. “At HealthEquity, ‘Purple’ means we are passionate about serving our partners, clients, members, and fellow teammates. We are constantly working to demonstrate excellence in all that we do.”

Employees answered a series of questions ranging from how engaged they are in the organization to how the culture and values are being driven throughout the company The anonymous and voluntary employee survey also included questions about compensation, benefits, flexibility, strategic vision, recognition, leadership, diversity, equity and inclusion, and more.

HealthEquity has also received top workplace honors several times in recent years in states such as Utah, Kentucky, and Texas. Additionally, in 2021, Kessler was recognized by Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards as a Top CEO – with an employee approval rating of 94 percent.

“It’s not about job titles or hierarchy at HealthEquity,” said Natalie Atwood, HealthEquity executive vice president of people. “We all work together as teammates and encourage a diversity of ideas and voices because that’s how we collectively succeed.”

The Top Workplaces USA list, administered by Energage, takes data surrounding 15 critical culture drivers from independent employee surveys at hundreds of companies around the country and then ranks these against industry benchmarks. Energage has a 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards. The program was expanded nationally in 2021.

About HealthEquity
HealthEquity including its subsidiaries administer Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 14 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Media Contact
Amy Cerny
801-508-3237
acerny@healthequity.com



Recommended Stories

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Ford CEO Jim Farley: Our legacy auto business has been holding us back

    Ford unveils a major business overhaul to focus on EVs.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Gazprom, Lukoil and Sberbank are now penny stocks as Russian companies collapse in London

    Russian natural gas giant Gazprom, oil producer Lukoil and leading bank Sberbank are all penny stocks based on their trading on the London Stock Exchange, as the local market was shut for a third day.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • Paysafe’s Stock Jumps as Sales Come in Strong

    The company reported revenue of $371.7 million in the fourth quarter, beating its own forecast and exceeding what Wall Street had expected.

  • Nordstrom stock soars on huge earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Nordstrom's latest earnings beat as shares soar.

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • Citigroup, Under New CEO Jane Fraser, Unveils a Fresh Strategy for the Bank

    The first investor day for the global institution in nearly five years will focus on a three-phase plan for streamlining operations and improving returns.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong, Boosting the Stock Despite Mixed Earnings

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Sberbank Europe Unravels After Russia Sanctions Cause Bank Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is carving up Sberbank of Russia PJSC’s business in the region after sanctions sparked by President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine prompted a run on its local deposits.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26China Holds Talks With Ukrain

  • Can Sundial Growers Get Back to $1 in 2022?

    Canadian pot producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is in danger of having to do a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq if it can't get its shares up. Last year, the meme hype and retail investors propped up Sundial's stock much higher than that. Data from Google (which Alphabet owns) shows that interest in Sundial has waned over the past year.

  • Duke Energy shuttering small natural gas unit eight years early

    Duke Energy Carolinas will close a small peaker unit at its W.S. Lee plant in South Carolina on March 31, more than eight years ahead of schedule and just seven years after it started operating on natural gas.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • How To Buy XOM Stock For A 6% Discount

    Energy stocks have gone up a lot already this year. Here's how you can pick up this group leader at a discount.

  • Target is raising starting wages to as high as $24 an hour

    Target is raising its wages up to $24 an hour for some workers. The retailer, which employs some 350,000 people, said today that starting wages will now range from $15 to $24 an hour for workers in stores, supply chain facilities, and at headquarters. The specific pay increase will depend on the position and local job market.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Admits He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Crypto

    Billionaire Ken Griffin has a rocky relationship with the crypto sphere, to say the least. "I still have my skepticism, but there are hundreds and millions of people in this world today who disagree with that," he said.