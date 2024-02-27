HealthStream Inc Executive Vice President Michael Sousa Sells 15,000 Shares

On February 26, 2024, Executive Vice President Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of HealthStream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

HealthStream Inc is a company that specializes in workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry. The company's solutions are used by healthcare organizations to meet their training, certification, and development needs, as well as to manage their workforce and support patient outcomes.

The insider transaction history for HealthStream Inc indicates a lack of insider purchases over the past year, with 0 buys recorded. In contrast, there have been 3 insider sells during the same period, suggesting a trend of insider sales.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of HealthStream Inc were trading at $27.25 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $831.635 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 54.92, which is above the industry median of 26.92 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $27.25 and a GuruFocus Value of $26.68, HealthStream Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

