HealthStream Inc Senior Vice President Trisha Coady Sells 7,000 Shares

Trisha Coady, Senior Vice President of HealthStream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM), executed a sale of 7,000 shares in the company on February 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

HealthStream Inc is a company that specializes in workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry. The company's solutions are used by healthcare organizations to meet the full spectrum of their employees' learning, assessment, talent, and performance needs. HealthStream's innovative products and services are designed to help healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes by developing the people who deliver care.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for HealthStream Inc indicates a trend of insider sales, with 3 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of HealthStream Inc were trading at $26.34, resulting in a market capitalization of $810.738 million.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 53.56, which is above the industry median of 27.52 but below the historical median price-earnings ratio for HealthStream Inc.

With the current share price at $26.34 and a GuruFocus Value of $26.70, HealthStream Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

