Hear from Bob Wright, President & CEO of Potbelly Live at ICR Conference 2024

Exec Edge hosted a fireside chat at the 2024 ICR Conference with Bob Wright, President and CEO of Potbelly Corp. (NASDAQ: PBPB). The in-person interview was joined by Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks and they discussed the company’s latest franchise agreements and its growth opportunities for the future, its Potbelly Perks program and how it offers authentic deals for customers who utilize it, the distinct “Underground Menu” and its customizable options, what is coming up for Potbelly in 2024 and beyond, and more. Watch the full recording below:

About Bob Wright

Bob has been President and Chief Executive Officer at Potbelly Corporation since July 2020. He has over 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of The Wendy’s Company, where he ran operations for over 6,000 company and franchise restaurants located in the U.S. and Canada. He has a strong record of business transformation throughout his career, where he has leveraged brand strengths to revitalize top-line sales and profit growth through marketing, system-wide service standardization, and quality initiatives. In addition to Wendy’s, Bob has served in leadership roles with other restaurant brands, including Charley’s Philly Steaks, Checker’s Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., and Domino’s Pizza, Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Letourneau University.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country – with approximately 425 shops in the United States including approximately 75 franchised shops in the United States.

Story continues

Contact:

executives-edge.com

editor@executives-edge.com