HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call

HEICO Corporation
·2 min read
HEICO Corporation

HOLLYWOOD, FL and MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / On December 19, 2022, after the NYSE closing, HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)(NYSE:HEI.A) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2022. The earnings release will be available through the Internet on the Company's website at http://www.heico.com.

In order to assist interested parties in scheduling their participation in HEICO teleconferences, the Company issues advance notices of conference calls.

HEICO will hold a conference call on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss its fourth quarter results. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial: US and Canada (888) 394-8218, International (646) 828-8193, wait for the conference operator and provide the operator with the Conference ID 6552715. A digital replay will be available two hours after the completion of the conference call for 14 days. To access the replay, please visit our website at http://www.heico.com under the Investors section for details.

The Company has two classes of common stock traded on the NYSE. Both classes, the Common Stock (HEI) and the Class A Common Stock (HEI.A), are virtually identical in all economic respects. The only difference between the share classes is the voting rights. The Class A Common Stock (HEI.A) carries 1/10 vote per share and the Common Stock (HEI) carries one vote per share. The stock symbols for HEICO's two classes of common stock on most websites are HEI and HEI.A. However, some websites change HEICO's Class A Common Stock symbol (HEI.A) to HEI/A or HEIa.

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about HEICO, please visit our website at http://www.heico.com.

Contact:
Victor H. Mendelson (305) 374-1745 ext. 7590
Carlos L. Macau, Jr. (954) 987-4000 ext. 7570

SOURCE: HEICO Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730560/HEICO-Corporation-Announces-Regular-Quarterly-Conference-Call

