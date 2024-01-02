Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) shareholders have endured a 2.4% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) share price has gained 16% in the last three months. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. You would have done a lot better buying an index fund, since the stock has dropped 12% in that half decade.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Heidrick & Struggles International became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

Revenue is actually up 11% over the time period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Heidrick & Struggles International has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Heidrick & Struggles International the TSR over the last 5 years was -2.4%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Heidrick & Struggles International shareholders gained a total return of 12% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 0.5% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Heidrick & Struggles International you should be aware of.

