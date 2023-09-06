Helen of Troy (HELE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Helen of Troy (HELE) closed the most recent trading day at $115.74, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the personal and household products company had lost 13.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Helen of Troy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.60, down 29.52% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $485.45 million, down 6.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.86 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion, which would represent changes of -6.24% and -2.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Helen of Troy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Helen of Troy is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Helen of Troy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.34, so we one might conclude that Helen of Troy is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that HELE has a PEG ratio of 1.65 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Cosmetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

