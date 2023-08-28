Helen of Troy (HELE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Helen of Troy (HELE) closed at $122.14 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the personal and household products company had lost 14.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.92%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.37%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Helen of Troy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Helen of Troy is projected to report earnings of $1.60 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 29.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $485.45 million, down 6.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.86 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.24% and -2.94%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Helen of Troy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Helen of Troy is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Helen of Troy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.13, so we one might conclude that Helen of Troy is trading at a discount comparatively.

Story continues

It is also worth noting that HELE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Cosmetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research